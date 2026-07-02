K-pop girl group aespa will release its first Japanese EP, "Kiss N Tell," on July 24, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.

The six-track album will include the title track of the same name, along with five other original Japanese songs.

Ahead of the release, the quartet is set to hold a three-day meet-and-greet session for its Japanese fans from July 18 to 20 at Tokyo's Keio Arena.

Aespa's second full-length album, "Lemonade," released on May 29, has sold more than 1 million copies.