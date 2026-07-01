Why Korean music shows are no longer just about K-pop

Korean music shows are no longer mere promotional platforms for new music releases. Mnet's "M Countdown" recently diversified its programming by bringing musical theater actors, fictional bands from television series and viral content creators to its stage.

"M Countdown" is rethinking its role, departing from its traditional format centered on digital music charts and K-pop comeback stages. The shift serves as a strategic response to declining television ratings and shifting media consumption habits, drawing a positive reception from K-pop fans and regular viewers.

Music shows previously served as the primary promotional vehicle for new releases. Today, audiences consume music through streaming services and short-form video platforms. Fans also seek out official YouTube channels or fan cams — fan-shot performance videos — on their own schedules, significantly diminishing the exclusive content traditional programs can offer.

Viewership for broadcast and cable network music shows has plummeted in recent years. With audiences prioritizing online clips over live television, networks must rethink their survival strategies; simply broadcasting performances is no longer enough to remain competitive.

Given this shift, the broader strategy of "M Countdown" has drawn industry attention. The show now embraces diverse genres alongside traditional comeback stages, most notably by booking musical theater actors. Introducing stage actors to a space dominated by K-pop idols attracted theater fans while securing fresh viewing options.

The televised numbers gained appeal from higher television production values. Elaborate camera work, close-ups and striking stage production offered a different viewing experience from live theater. This provided musical theater fans a new way to engage with productions while helping the music show expand its lineup.

Fictional bands from television series also performed on the show, adding crossover appeal. "High Boys" — the fictional, disbanded boy band of protagonist Um Jae-il, played by Kang You-seok in tvN's "Resident Playbook" — actually took the stage. "Migak Boys" from Tving's "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" also appeared. Seeing groups that previously existed only on screen perform in reality deepened fan engagement, extending the network's franchise strategy beyond the screen.

This approach boosts drama promotion while driving online engagement for the music broadcasts. Drama fans tune into the music shows, and regular viewers turn their attention to the series. The strategy reflects the entertainment industry's shift toward cross-platform marketing.

Mnet has long used its franchise model, capitalizing on internal properties such as the "Produce" series, "Street Woman Fighter" and "Boys Planet." The network built a promotional ecosystem where acts emerging from its reality survival shows transition to "M Countdown" stages, which then spread virally through online clips and social media.

Industry analysts praise the pivot because it naturally expands the show's appeal without relying on celebrity stunts for viral buzz, keeping the focus entirely on music. Musical actors deliver live vocal performances, while fictional bands from television series engage fans through soundtracks and stage acts. The strategy provides fresh entertainment without abandoning the core identity of a music program.

Jang Su-yeon, general manager of Palmtree Island — an agency primarily representing musical theater actors including Kim Jun-su of "Beetlejuice" and Seo Kyung-soo of "Kinky Boots" — said the agency agreed to the television appearances because music shows are expanding to introduce diverse genres beyond K-pop, providing viable platforms to showcase musical numbers.

The two actors drew significant online attention immediately after the broadcast. As of Wednesday, Kim's performance video had amassed 350,000 views on YouTube, while Seo's video hit 2.49 million views.

Industry observers view the strategy favorably, noting that audiences whose interest was sparked by the televised performances are actively visiting theaters, proving these appearances offer productions a tangible way to reach audiences beyond the theater rather than serving as mere promotional stops.

Jang said the industry welcomes stage actors expanding from theaters into other platforms.

"We saw positive effects by promoting both the actor and the production through music shows, and that interest can lead to ticket sales," Jang said. "Because this stage was created through collaboration between production companies and broadcasters, we look forward to more opportunities where productions and actors can grow together."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.