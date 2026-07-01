K-pop supergroup BTS continued its long-running presence on the U.S. Billboard's main charts, with its latest album and lead single charting for the 14th consecutive week, while other artists under HYBE also secured multiple entries.

According to the latest Billboard charts, BTS' fifth studio album "ARIRANG" held steady at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, unchanged from the previous week. Released in March, the album made K-pop history by becoming the first to spend three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the chart, and has since remained in the top tier.

The album's lead track "Swim" ranked No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Other K-pop acts under HYBE's labels also made notable appearances. The collaborative single "Iconic By Mistake" by girl groups Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye debuted at No. 43 on the Hot 100, while Katseye's "Pinky Up" ranked No. 97.

Cortis, a rookie artist under BigHit Music, came in at No. 94 on the Billboard 200 with "GreenGreen." Katseye also placed two additional releases on the chart, with "Beautiful Chaos" at No. 118 and "SIS" at No. 179.

Elsewhere, BLACKPINK's Jennie climbed eight places to No. 10 on the Hot 100 with "Dracula," a collaboration with Tame Impala. The original soundtrack for the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" rose 11 spots to No. 16 on the Billboard 200.