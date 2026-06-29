For K-pop, May and June were gloriously messy.

Over the past two months, artists bounced between internet memes and club sounds, nostalgia and reinvention, minimalist production and maximalist spectacle. Veteran acts proved they could still evolve without losing themselves, while younger groups continued searching for sounds they could truly call their own.

Some experiments paid off. Others raised more questions than answers. Here's what stood out, or fell flat, in K-pop's latest wave of releases.

BABYMONSTER, "CHOOM" EP — title track "CHOOM," released May 4

Verdict: Nearly there

BABYMONSTER deserves some credit for refusing to chase trends. The track is unmistakably YG: a throwback packed with production choices that recall the label's glory days, when BLACKPINK, or even 2NE1 before them, defined its identity. The instrumental, in particular, feels lifted from that era, and there's certainly an audience still hungry for that sound.

The question is whether nostalgia is the right strategy for one of K-pop's youngest groups. A familiar formula can keep longtime YG fans happy, but whether it's the smartest move for a group still fighting for ground in today's rookie landscape is another question entirely.

Billlie, "the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two" album — double title tracks "ZAP," "WORK," released May 6

Verdict: Overhyped

Billlie has never been afraid of strange ideas, and these may be the group's boldest title tracks yet, concept-wise. Neither one, however, feels particularly in step with where pop music is headed.

"ZAP" embraces maximalism with layered production and constant sonic detours, yet the endlessly repeated "ZAP!" hook feels surprisingly dated. "WORK," meanwhile, swings in the opposite direction, stripping everything back into minimalist territory. But despite the members' stellar visuals and performance chops, the song never quite sounds cutting-edge.

NMIXX, "Heavy Serenade" EP — title track "Heavy Serenade," May 11

Verdict: Iconic

"Heavy Serenade" is one of those rare K-pop songs that simply sounds beautiful. The production fills every corner of the mix without becoming overwhelming, while poetic lyrics and explosive vocals give the track genuine emotional weight.

More importantly, NMIXX finally sounds like a group that knows exactly who it is.

Taeyang, "QUINTESSENCE" album — title track "Live Fast Die Young," May 18

Verdict: Surprisingly good

Very few veteran artists manage to evolve without abandoning the qualities that made them compelling in the first place. Taeyang continues to be one of them.

There's quiet philosophy tucked into the lyrics, but the song never feels weighed down by its message. Instead, his unmistakable voice rides an energetic dance track that feels less like an attempt to recapture youth than a reminder that growing older doesn't have to mean slowing down.

ITZY, "Motto" EP — title track "Motto," released May 18

Verdict: Worth replaying

"Motto" feels like ITZY reconnecting with its original identity. The group's early appeal was simple: imagine TWICE with a little more attitude and a lot more adrenaline. That energy is back, but it has matured alongside the members themselves.

Years of experience and contract renewals have added a subtle femininity without sacrificing the confidence that defines ITZY. That's what makes the song so satisfying. The best K-pop song doesn't reinvent a group's identity from scratch. It finds unexpected ways to evolve it.

ZEROBASEONE, "Ascend" EP — title track "TOP 5," released May 18

Verdict: Surprisingly good

Losing four members inevitably changes a group's chemistry. Trying to pretend otherwise would have been a mistake.

Instead, ZEROBASEONE makes one of the smartest creative decisions. "TOP 5" abandons the fuller, brighter sound of earlier title tracks in favor of restraint. The concept leans into a quieter, more mature masculinity that the group had never fully explored before. As a result, the missing members never feel like missing beats. They become part of the song's deliberate sense of space.

Taeyong, "WYLD" album — title track "WYLD," released May 18

Verdict: Nearly there

For most of its runtime, "WYLD" gets almost everything right. The verses are sleek, the build into the chorus is satisfying and the bridge is effortlessly sexy.

Then the "walalala" hook arrives. Almost every bit of the song's edge disappears.

The arrangement doesn't help either. In less than three minutes, Taeyong throws so many ideas at the listener that the song starts competing with itself. Even so, his artistic conviction remains impossible to question. If this level of passion is any indication, his group, NCT 127, has little reason to fear a long hiatus.

I.O.I, "I.O.I : LOOP" EP — title track "Suddenly," released May 19

Verdict: Essential

Some songs don't rely on a dramatic climax. They simply let nostalgia do the work.

"Suddenly" pairs wistful lyrics, a gorgeous topline and an understated midtempo groove to create the feeling of watching the sun disappear while quietly mourning something you thought you'd left behind years ago.

For anyone who remembers I.O.I's brief, unforgettable run after Mnet's first season of "Produce 101," the "la-la-la" ending says everything. Without ever spelling it out, the song reminds listeners of exactly what was lost — and found.

Le Sserafim, "PUREFLOW pt.1" album — title track "BOOMPALA," released on May 22

Verdict: Nearly there

Sampling "Macarena" is a risky move because its rhythm already lives in everyone's body. That creates an unavoidable question while listening to "BOOMPALA." Is the song genuinely irresistible, or are listeners simply responding to decades of musical muscle memory?

It's a fair creative dilemma, especially since the production doesn't do much to reinvent the sample. Still, maybe that's beside the point. Like its own message suggests, "BOOMPALA" works best when you stop analyzing and simply let yourself dance.

Aespa, "LEMONADE" album — double title tracks "LEMONADE," "WDA, released May 29

Verdict: Essential

"LEMONADE" delivers almost exactly what people expect from aespa, and that's a very high standard to reach. The industrial production is bright, aggressive and constantly entertaining, while each member's individual strengths are allowed to shine without restraint.

The chorus, however, is the weakest link. It settles for repetitive slogans instead of saying much of anything, which leaves the emotional payoff feeling flatter than the verses deserve. Luckily, aespa has always been the kind of group that can overpower imperfection through sheer talent. The vocals, presence and confidence bridge every gap.

That said, "WDA," the album's prerelease double title track, remains the stronger song. It pushes aespa's somewhat creepy, avatar-inspired identity further than "LEMONADE" ever attempts to, and in doing so gives every member even more room to show why few groups perform this kind of music better.

MEOVV, "BITE NOW" EP — title track "DDI-RO-RI," released June 1

Verdict: Worth replaying

The biggest talking point around "DDI-RO-RI" wasn't the production. It was the title itself.

Some Korean listeners balked at hearing members literally sing "ddi-ro-ri," a sound effect that's long existed as a meme. Personally, that criticism misses the point. K-pop has spent years turning nonsense into anthems — "Bo Peep Bo Peep." "TT." Half the genre runs on phrases that sound ridiculous until people decide they don't.

Fortunately, the song has far more going for it than a catchy gimmick. It builds patiently from a classic opening before exploding into an enormous chorus, with breezy vocals carrying the momentum all the way through. Teddy Park's fingerprints are everywhere, especially in the bridge and towering finale that have defined so many YG classics.

If anything is holding MEOVV back, it's the group's own image. The members project such a polished seriousness that songs like this almost undersell themselves. MEOVV has always hidden a streak of quirkiness in its music, performances and even its music videos. Hopefully, audiences start embracing that contrast instead of overlooking it.

BOYNEXTDOOR, "HOME" EP — title track "VIRAL," released June 8

Verdict: Nearly there

There's nothing fundamentally wrong with "VIRAL." If anything, it's almost too competent. Zico's influence is impossible to miss. His fingerprints, traces of his group, Block B, and even the Afrobeat flourishes currently making the rounds across K-pop all show up here. None of it sounds dated. The problem is that none of it sounds particularly necessary for BOYNEXTDOOR.

It's like watching Gen Z kids borrow someone else's wardrobe. The clothes fit. They just don't feel like theirs.

Ironically, "ddok ddok ddok" made a much stronger case for the group's future. Sampling traditional Korean bell chimes while delivering some of the most aggressive rap in their catalog, it finally felt like BOYNEXTDOOR had discovered an identity that belonged to them. I thought they'd found the answer. Apparently, the people steering the group disagreed.

Izna, "SET THE TEMPO" EP — title track "Metronome," released June 8

Verdict: Surprisingly good

Bluntly, the group replaces the explosive vocal firepower it lost with layers of synthesizers. Normally, that would feel like an obvious compromise.

Instead, it becomes the group's greatest strength.

The dense electronic production creates a dreamy atmosphere rather than exposing what's missing. The hook, "Music takes control, you got me moving like a metronome," lands every single time, and the climbing club synth that closes the song is astonishingly well executed. K-pop has flirted with this kind of electronic climax before, but rarely has it sounded this complete.

BABYMONSTER — digital single "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA," released June 8

Verdict: Surprisingly good

When you realize what the title's initials spell out, the nonsense lyric "I'm the Sugar Honey Ice Tea" finally starts to make sense (kind of).

What's more important is that this song steps away from the hard-edged, YG-style hip-hop and pop sounds that have largely defined BABYMONSTER so far. The result is looser, breezier and surprisingly refreshing.

YG artists have always been at their best when they're allowed to stretch beyond one sound, and BABYMONSTER may have the widest range of anyone in the label right now. Songs like this make a strong case for inviting more outside producers into the room.

Le Sserafim X ILLIT X KATSEYE — digital single "Iconic By Mistake," released June 12

Verdict: Overhyped

When Le Sserafim and ILLIT started sharing stages at university festivals, it already felt like HYBE was quietly cooking up something behind the scenes. Adding KATSEYE to the mix makes the collaboration even more intriguing.

K-pop needs more experiments like this.

The execution, however, is much less adventurous than the concept. Each group's verse lays out the criticism they've faced, only for the song to cycle back into another "iconic by mistake" chorus before repeating the exact formula again. Le Sserafim. Chorus. ILLIT. Chorus. KATSEYE. Chorus. It becomes so predictable that the three groups begin to blur together.

KATSEYE emerges as the strongest, largely because the material feels tailor-made for them. Then again, maybe this is exactly the kind of hate the song is talking about. Welp! I guess I just helped make them more iconic.

RIIZE, "II" EP — title track "Do Your Dance," released June 15

Verdict: Nearly there

The song is energetic enough, but RIIZE has already proven it possesses one of K-pop's deepest performance arsenals. This should have been another showcase for that talent. Instead, "Do Your Dance" settles for being pleasant.

Even the endlessly repeated "head, hips, shoulders, toes" hook never becomes particularly memorable. More than anything, the song feels like background music for a dance practice film rather than a title track built to stand on its own.

STAYC, "2:LOVE" single album — "2 L0VE," released June 16

Verdict: Worth replaying

Every once in a while, K-pop reminds us of one simple rule: Groups almost always sound best when they stop running from what made them special in the first place. STAYC proves it once again.

Like ITZY, the group wandered for a while before finding its way home. Bright, energetic STAYC is still the best version of STAYC.

Hearts2Hearts, "Lemon Tang" EP — title track "Lemon Tang," released June 22

Verdict: Essential

This song never sits still. The arrangement constantly shifts gears, which some listeners will inevitably find exhausting. Personally, that's exactly what makes it work. The members' buoyant vocal delivery turns the music into something that genuinely feels like lemonade. There's sweetness, bright citrus acidity, fizzy rap verses and sparkling high notes all packed into one song.

Love it or hate it, this is the kind of record that only makes sense in the summer. It feels like a younger, more hyperactive cousin to Red Velvet's "Red Flavor."

As good as "Lemon Tang" is, don't sleep on "15-LOVE." Its glossy production channels peak SHINee in all the right ways, and it makes one thing obvious: SM Entertainment spared absolutely nothing when producing Hearts2Hearts. You can hear decades of the company's musical legacy poured into this group.



