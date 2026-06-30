CORTIS faces backlash over late boarding for Paris flight

BigHit Music apologized after rookie K-pop group CORTIS were late boarding a flight departing from Paris, saying traffic congestion caused by an accident delayed their arrival at the airport.

The agency issued a statement Tuesday following online posts claiming the group’s late arrival Friday delayed the departure and inconvenienced passengers aboard the aircraft. The agency attributed the group's late arrival to traffic delays.

An online user claimed the flight had been scheduled to depart at 2:40 p.m. The user alleged the members boarded at 2:45 p.m., which delayed the departure until 3:18 p.m.

BigHit Music firmly denied the additional allegations circulating online. The agency explained that images showing the members on a jet bridge were taken last October while returning to Korea from promotional activities in Japan. The agency said the members were not changing clothes, but merely gathering their belongings after all other passengers had disembarked.

CORTIS is a five-member group comprising James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon and Keonho. The act made its debut last August.

The case arises as airport controversies involving celebrities continue to draw scrutiny. Recently, IVE member Jang Wonyoung sparked debate over airport security protocols during departure, and television actor Byeon Woo-seok faced criticism for excessive security measures. Byeon's agency later apologized and said it would accept full responsibility.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.