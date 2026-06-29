BTS to take 'The City' project to London

K-pop supergroup BTS' large-scale cultural program "The City" will be held in London next month to celebrate the group's stop there for its ongoing world tour, the group's agency said Monday.

The band will stage the offline event, titled "BTS The City Arirang London," alongside its "Arirang" world tour concerts scheduled for July 6-7 (local time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, according to the agency, BitHit Music.

The main events of "The City" will kick off on July 6, the first day of the London shows, starting with lighting installations. The London Eye, one of the city's most iconic landmarks, will be illuminated in a vivid red, the key color of the "Arirang" tour. On the same day, a large floating boat carrying a sculpture featuring the "Arirang" logo will appear on the River Thames.

From July 8 to 10, a special BTS-themed media art exhibition will be held at Outernet London, a public entertainment space focused on the arts, music and culture. The venue's massive digital LED canvases will be filled with visuals from "Arirang," offering an immersive audiovisual experience.

Additional programs include an "8-stop stamp rally," where participants can visit major landmarks across London to complete missions and collect stamps.

"The City" project debuted during the band's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour in Las Vegas in 2022 to boost the festive mood, illuminating the city's major landmarks in purple, the signature color of its global fandom, ARMY. The project also features various BTS-themed cultural events, including musical fountain shows, drone lighting displays, photo exhibitions and multimedia installations.

This year, the project was previously staged in Seoul, Las Vegas and Busan to celebrate the group's tour stops and engage fans through citywide cultural experiences.