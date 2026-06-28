K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER closed out a three-night homecoming run at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Sunday, capping the Seoul leg of its second world tour, "CHOOM," and leaving little doubt that this is a group built for live performance.

The world tour will take the group across five continents, including its first-ever visits to Oceania, Europe and South America in addition to previously covered Asia and North America. So far, 18 cities and 29 shows have been announced, a sharp expansion from the group's first world tour, "HELLO MONSTERS," last year.

The stadium was packed Sunday evening, the last of the three-day run, with fans who came specifically to hear the thing that separates BABYMONSTER from its peers — vocals that hold up completely unguarded, live.

The show opened with the volume cranked on the group's latest single, "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA," and the screaming started before the first chorus hit.

Members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita opened with the hip-hop track "WE GO UP," handheld mics up, vocals exposed with nothing to hide behind. Member Rami, who has paused activities for health reasons, was absent from the stage.

There was no easing in. The members tore through the new EP's title track "CHOOM," then "BATTER UP" and "DRIP," barely pausing for breath and sounding as sharp live as they do in recordings. Then, just as quickly as they'd come in commanding, they dropped the intensity and broke into grins to greet the audience.

"I missed you all so much. Let's make a lot of fun memories together tonight," Ahyeon told the crowd. "It feels so good to feel your energy up close. Thanks to MONSTIEZ (the group's official fandom), the mood was electric from the very start."

"Since this is the last day, let's play even harder than we did the first two nights," Rora said. "Our new album 'CHOOM' carries our ambition to turn the whole world into one big dance floor. We worked hard to put on a great performance for you."

The medley that followed — new track "MOON," fan-favorite "CLIK CLAK" and viral hits "SHEESH" and "PSYCHO" — kept the momentum the opening had built.

But the solo cover segment was where the night peaked. Rather than playing it safe with note-for-note covers, each member bent a well-known song into her own shape.

Rora took on Camila Cabello's "Havana," a song she'd first covered back in her trainee days. Asa gave Baauer's "Temple" a distinctly Japanese inflection, a nod to her roots. Pharita brought breezy charm to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," and Chiquita — a one-woman show in her own right — handled Fifth Harmony's "Worth It." Ruka tackled Skrillex, Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo's "RATATA" with a rap delivery that called to mind her label's globe-conquering senior acts. Ahyeon closed the segment with Ariana Grande's "Problem."

From there, the set shifted into ballad territory, leaning on the group's vocal color with a medley of "Stuck In The Middle," "Love, Maybe" and "DREAM," before picking back up with fan-favorites "LOCKED IN," "Really Like You," "BILLIONAIRE," "FOREVER," "WILD," "HOT SAUCE," "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA" and "I LIKE IT."

Seventeen months removed from its last world tour, BABYMONSTER's members reportedly had a hand in nearly every part of this one — track selection, arrangement, staging — and it showed. This was a concert built for the members to enjoy on the all-out dance floor, right alongside the people who came to watch them do it.

YG Entertainment's years of tour-production experience were also on full display. A live band thick enough to rattle ribcages and stage effects including fog, lasers and lighting timed to the second gave the show its scale, reaffirming the label's reputation for building a stage where its acts can actually let loose.

The night brought "SUPA DUPA LUV," "Love In My Heart," "BATTER UP (Remix Ver.)," "SHEESH (Remix Ver.)" and "I LIKE IT," a closing stretch with nothing to it but raw stage presence.

With more cities yet to be announced, the tour's five-continent run is shaping up to be the biggest test yet of how far that live performance edge can carry BABYMONSTER on a global stage.