K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will return to the BlizzCon stage this year to deliver the closing performance for Blizzard Entertainment’s flagship community event in September, the U.S. game developer said Friday.

The five-member act is scheduled to take the main stage on Sept. 13 (Pacific Time) at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The performance will take place just ahead of the group's upcoming U.S. tour.

This marks their return to the event three years after the group’s appearance in 2023, where they became the first K-pop artists to perform at BlizzCon, one of the world's largest single-franchise gaming conventions.

BlizzCon is a massive weekend-long festival that draws gaming fans from around the world to celebrate major announcements, esports tournaments and cosplay, centering on Blizzard’s iconic franchises such as "World of Warcraft," "Diablo" and "Overwatch."

Le Sserafim has established a strong global presence since their 2022 debut. The quintet's return to the prominent game event underscores their rising status in the mainstream American music scene.

Following their initial BlizzCon appearance in 2023, the group's global popularity has continued to grow, especially through performances at major music festivals in the U.S. They have also proven their strong presence in the American music market by consistently entering the main Billboard charts with new song releases.

The collaboration also highlights the growing synergy between the video game industry and K-pop, as major publishers increasingly leverage the highly engaged fandoms of K-pop idols to boost player engagement.

The group already boasts a close relationship with the Blizzard community. They previously collaborated with "Overwatch 2" for the 2023 hit single "Perfect Night," bringing their unique energy and style into one of Blizzard's flagship gaming universes.