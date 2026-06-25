K-pop supergroup BTS clinched two top spots on Japan's Oricon music chart with its fifth studio album "ARIRANG" in the first half, data showed Thursday.

The album topped both the album ranking chart, which compiles physical album sales, and the combined album ranking chart, which includes physical album sales, digital album downloads, as well as streamings, in the Dec. 8 to June 7 period, according to the data.

"Arirang" ranked No. 3 on the digital album ranking chart in the same period.

The album has been recognized among the best releases of the first half of this year by leading global music publications, including U.S. pop culture outlet Complex and magazine Rolling Stone, as well as Britain's The Telegraph and music publication NME.

On the Oricon's combined album ranking chart for the first half, K-pop boy bands Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ranked No. 4 and No. 9, respectively.

The two groups also ranked No. 4 and No. 7 on the album ranking chart, respectively.