A filmmaker who spent a decade documenting dolphins off Jeju Island asks whether the sea can be a home where humans and whales live together.

“Sea of Whales” began as a search for the gray whale, which has not been seen in Korean waters since 1977.

Despite having the word "whales" in its title, director Lee Jeong-joon’s Sea of Whales actually chronicles the lives of roughly 120 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins living off the coast of Jeju Island. The species has been protected by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries since 2012.

The director said the project grew out of curiosity. “As a documentary director, I realized how little information there was about the whales living in our own waters,” he said after a press screening in Seoul on Thursday.

“I moved to Jeju in 2015 to document how they live. It took longer than I expected, but I’m glad and grateful to meet audiences.”

Instead of watching the dolphins from a distance as one big group, the documentary zooms in on individual animals, each with physical scars that tell their own story.

Viewers meet Orae, who swims without a tail fin; Teok-i, who lives with a twisted jaw; and Jongdal, a young dolphin caught in discarded fishing lines.

Against the backdrop of Jeju’s blue sea, "Sea of Whales" shows how hard daily life has become for these animals. It asks viewers to consider how human activity and coastal development have changed the sea.

Jongdal’s story sits at the heart of the film. After spending years filming the dolphins up close, Lee said he could not stop asking himself one question: what he could actually do to help them.

“When I found Jongdal, I wanted to save this life even before filming,” he said. “Without hesitation, I formed an emergency rescue team with the activists and researchers who had spent the longest time with the dolphins and jumped into the sea.”

The film’s distributor describes the effort as the first attempt in Korea to rescue a dolphin of this kind.

He hopes audiences will see the sea differently after watching.

“I want viewers to remember that it is not just ‘a dolphin’ but ‘someone’ living their own life out there,” Lee said. “I believe the questions that pile up from facing the pain behind the beautiful sea will lead to change.”

“Sea of Whales” will hit local theaters on Wednesday.