Korean mystery thriller "White Blast" is heading for a global audience, with an English-language remake officially confirmed and original director Hong Eui-jeong set to return behind the camera.

The film, which continues to attract strong audience interest and critical praise in Korea, follows a mysterious death at a remote rural railway station cut off by heavy snowfall. As retirement approaches, veteran stationmaster Gap-soo (Kim Yoon-seok) finds himself caught up in an unsettling mystery alongside his newly appointed successor, Hyun-taek (Koo Kyo-hwan).

The Canadian production company Rhombus Media will co-produce the remake with the original film’s production company, Lewis Pictures. Known for its collaborations with internationally acclaimed filmmakers, Rhombus Media has been behind projects including Park Chan-wook’s HBO series "The Sympathizer" and Denis Villeneuve’s "Enemy," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Rhombus Media founder and producer Niv Fichman revealed that the company had been interested in adapting "White Blast" even before its Korean theatrical release.

“The story was simply too good to remain within Korea alone,” Fichman said. “We felt we had to do everything we could to bring it to audiences around the world.”

He also highlighted the story’s universal appeal, pointing to its isolated mountain setting, snowbound railway station and soon-to-retire stationmaster as elements that could resonate with audiences in Canada and beyond.

“We are confident that we can create a film that preserves its distinctly Korean roots while achieving global success,” he added.

One of the most notable aspects of the project is Hong’s direct involvement as director. Rhombus Media was impressed by her distinctive cinematic vision in her feature debut, "Voice of Silence," and specifically approached her to helm the English-language adaptation.

Fichman expressed strong confidence in her creative leadership, describing Hong as the only filmmaker suited to direct the remake. He praised her filmmaking abilities, saying her previous work had demonstrated exceptional talent, further reinforced by "White Blast."

With an internationally experienced production partner and the original director returning to reimagine the story, the remake promises to offer a fresh perspective while retaining the elements that made the Korean film compelling.

Distributed by Showbox and starring Kim, Koo, Park Soo-young and Roh Yoon-seo, "White Blast" is currently playing in theaters across Korea. Its international remake marks a significant new chapter for the film as it prepares to reach audiences beyond its home market.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.