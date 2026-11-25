Director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller "Hope" won best picture at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Wednesday, while Lee Chang-dong's "Possible Love" emerged as the night's biggest winner with four awards, including both top acting honors.

"Hope," which competed at this year's Cannes Film Festival, entered the ceremony at KBS Hall in Seoul with 10 nominations. In addition to best picture, it also won awards for cinematography and lighting.

Accepting the best picture trophy, Na drew laughter from the audience by joking that he should have won the award at Cannes.

"They should have given me this at Cannes. Why here instead?" he said.

Na then credited the cast and crew, describing the experience of making the film as one of the happiest and most memorable times of his life.

Lee's "Possible Love," which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Venice International Film Festival, dominated the acting categories.

Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon, who play a married couple in the drama exploring class divisions, won best actor and best actress, respectively. Their co-star Cho Yeo-jeong took home best supporting actress, while Lee and Oh Jung-mi shared the best screenplay award.

Sul became the first actor to win four Blue Dragon best actor awards, following his previous wins for "Peppermint Candy," "Public Enemy" and "The Book of Fish."

"I'm not exactly young anymore, so thank you for allowing me to keep dreaming," Sul said, thanking Lee.

Jeon, who reunited with Lee 19 years after her Cannes-winning performance in "Secret Sunshine," claimed her third Blue Dragon best actress award.

Yoon Ga-eun beat several veteran filmmakers to win best director for "The World of Love," which also earned Seo Su-bin the best new actress award.

Koo Kyo-hwan won best supporting actor for "Colony," while Park Ji-hoon was named best new actor for "The King's Warden." Kim Mi-jo received the best new director award for "The Journey to Gyeong-ju."

The ceremony also honored actor Ahn Sung-ki, who died earlier this year, with a posthumous lifetime achievement award. His son, Ahn Philip, accepted the trophy on his behalf.