Popular military comedy series "New Recruit" is heading to the big screen as a horror comedy featuring its original cast alongside K-pop girl group TWICE member Jeongyeon, who makes her acting debut.

"While the TV series focused on sitcom-style humor centered on barracks life, I felt it was important to give audiences a clear reason to come to theaters for the movie," Min Jin-ki, director of the movie “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” said during a press conference at a theater in Seoul. "To appeal even to viewers who have not served in the military, I focused on the keyword of military ghost stories."

"I thought a horror comedy works best in a dark theater with surround sound, where both the scares and the laughs are doubled," he added. "Approaching a story set in a military hospital felt like something truly worth making into a film."

Based on a popular web animation of the same title, the hit ENA drama series "New Recruit" has aired four seasons since 2022, following the daily lives of quirky soldiers at a military unit.

Set between the third and fourth seasons of the drama, the upcoming movie "New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital" follows Army Cpl. Park Min-seok (Kim Min-ho) and his fellow soldiers who go into a military hospital hoping for a sweet rest, but end up facing scary rumors and strange events inside.

The director said the real setting created a spooky environment that affected both the cast and crew during filming.

"Because it was an actual hospital that had been around for decades, many actors felt a real sense of fear on set, and I even experienced sleep paralysis several times while sleeping at our lodging," Min said. "I remember filming carefully so as not to disturb any spirits resting there."

Kim shared his excitement about the series expanding to cinemas after years of support from viewers.

"When the first season became popular, we used to joke about producing Season 2, 3 and 4, and now we have even made it to movie theaters," the actor said. "I am grateful and happy because it shows just how much love the series has received."

The film also drew attention for casting Jeongyeon as nursing officer Yoo Jeong-yeon, marking her first acting role.

"I have wanted to try acting for a long time, and as TWICE's schedule became a bit more relaxed and I regained my health, I felt I was finally ready to take on the challenge," Jeongyeon said. "Since it is my first project, there are many areas where I am still lacking, but I hope audiences watch it kindly."

Actor Ryu Kyung-soo also joins the cast as mysterious military hospital patient Cpl. Yoo Jae-hoon. He said he wanted to try the role because he had mostly played characters who scared others, rather than someone getting scared.

Alongside original cast members including Nam Tae-woo, Kim Yo-han and Lee Sang-jin, veteran actors such as Park Ho-san and Kang Gil-woo will also appear in the film.

"New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital" will hit local theaters on Dec. 30.