Walt Disney Animation Studios' 65th animated feature, "Hexed," arrives in Korean theaters Wednesday with vibrant visuals, witty creature design and a tender story at its center, even if its plot follows a familiar formula.

Co-directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand and Josie Trinidad, the animated feature introduces Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), an impulsive 16-year-old navigating the awkwardness of suburban life.

Everything changes when a magic-suppressing bracelet accidentally unlocks on her wrist, unleashing dormant powers and opening a portal into Hexe, a sprawling realm inhabited by witches.

Pulled into this world alongside her overprotective mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), Billie quickly realizes that Hexe is no carefree wonderland.

With the help of a grumpy, three-eyed feline named Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins), the estranged mother and daughter must uncover buried family secrets and stand against Queen Celeste (Jodie Foster), a ruthless monarch determined to hoard absolute power over the realm.

From its opening scenes, "Hexed" stands out visually. The animation team uses a classic storybook style, mixing rich, painted backgrounds with lively 2D details that give the witch kingdom a warm, handmade feel. From busy magical markets to exciting wizard duels, the movie is packed with imaginative detail.

Beyond the visuals, "Hexed" works best when it slows down to focus on the tension and deep love between mother and daughter. Steinfeld brings a lively, relatable energy to Billie's search for who she really is, while Jones anchors the story with warmth and a gentle, human touch.

Their evolving relationship gives the fantasy stakes genuine weight, turning what could have been a standard portal-quest adventure into an intimate portrait of generational understanding.

Despite its charm, "Hexed" runs into several familiar Disney cliches, featuring predictable moments like a villain who acts more spoiled than threatening and colorful side characters who fade out too quickly.

For Korean audiences, the movie features a special local element for the final curtain. K-pop girl group RESCENE's single "With," the lead track from their fourth mini-album "Pulse," serves as the official closing credits song for both the subtitled and Korean-dubbed theatrical releases.

Marking the first time a K-pop girl group's track has been featured in the end credits of a Disney feature film, "With" fits neatly with the movie's theme of finding inner magic through connection and companionship, leaving theatergoers with a warm impression as the lights come up.

"Hexed" may not break new ground for modern animation, but its artistry, family message and smart local marketing featuring one of the most popular K-pop acts today make it a pleasant outing for the winter season.