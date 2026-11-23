For veteran actor Kim Myung-min, returning to the big screen after a seven-year absence did not feel like a long wait at all.

"To be honest, I didn't realize it had been seven years until I saw it in news reports," Kim told The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Monday. "Back when I was younger, even two or three years felt like forever. Now that I am in my 50s, time flies at the speed of light."

Kim stars as Master in director Park Hoon-jung's upcoming action noir "Tristes Tropiques," whose French title translates to "sad tropics."

The movie marks Kim's first movie appearance since 2019 and his first project since the 2024 ENA drama "Your Honor." It also reunites him with Park nine years after they worked together on the 2017 crime thriller "V.I.P."

Set in a dense rainforest, the story follows a group of young assassins raised by Master, the supreme ruler of a killer organization specializing in jungle warfare. Following Master's sudden murder, suspicion and tension erupt among the members, including the eldest assassin Jang (Park Hae-soo), Jojo (Park Yu-rim) and the youngest member Lu (Lee Shin-young), as longtime associates maneuver to seize his vacant position.

Kim took on the role after receiving an unexpected offer from Park, who had stayed in close touch with him over the years.

"We never stopped keeping in touch even when we weren't working together," Kim said. "Back in September 2024, my son was about to enlist in the military, so I had planned a family trip before he left. Director Park suddenly suggested we take our family trip to Thailand so I could film there at the same time."

That promised family vacation, however, never materialized once he arrived in Southeast Asia.

"It was deep in the jungle, three hours away from Bangkok," Kim laughed. "I had to get in a van at 3 a.m. every morning just to reach the set. There was no way I could bring my family there."

Beyond the remote location, his role demanded intense physical transformation and linguistic preparation. Kim had gained weight to play a crime boss in "Your Honor," but had to shed 8 kilograms in just three weeks to look lean enough for a jungle dweller.

"I just didn’t eat," he admitted. "There is no secret other than not eating when you have a strict deadline. The director also told me I needed to lose weight, which pushed me to get it done."

Kim also had to deliver extensive English dialogue with a distinct accent blending Australian and New Zealand tones to portray a member of a Southeast Asian ethnic minority.

"Master is someone who never shows his feelings," Kim explained. "The hardest part was acting relaxed and holding back my heavy breathing while delivering English lines during intense physical scenes."

The veteran actor said filming was an endurance test against extreme weather. In Thailand, temperatures soared to 45 degrees Celsius with unpredictable downpours.

"Every morning on set, the crew would ask how far we could make it that day," Kim said. "We would take a few steps toward the mansion, which was a key filming location, and the rain would pour down, forcing us to stop. Prop guns would jam in the humidity. Everyone prayed we could just make it inside that mansion."

Finding balance away from spotlight

Debuting in 1996, the 54-year-old actor endured years of obscurity before skyrocketing to fame as Admiral Yi Sun-sin (1545-98) in KBS' 2004 historical drama "Immortal Yi Sun-sin," which earned him the Grand Prize at the 2005 KBS Drama Awards.

He went on to win back-to-back Best Actor honors at the Baeksang Arts Awards for MBC dramas "Behind the White Tower" (2007) and "Beethoven Virus" (2008), and captured Best Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for the 2009 film "Closer to Heaven."

During the peak of his career, Kim was widely known for his fierce intensity on set, earning the nickname "Myung-min-jwa," where "jwa" is a Korean title used for someone seen as a true master of their craft. Today, however, he just laughs shyly at the nickname.

"It is embarrassing and burdensome," Kim said. "That is an old nickname from ages ago. Nobody calls me that anymore. Saying I am a good actor they like is more than enough.”

This more relaxed attitude comes from a three-year break he chose to take during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on his family while his son was preparing for college entrance exams.

"When I was younger, I neglected my family because I was so focused on work," Kim said. "Staying home for three years taught me how precious time with family really is. That is why a seven-year gap from movies never made me anxious. I no longer feel chased by the pressure to constantly prove something."

"Tristes Tropiques" is scheduled to hit local theaters on Wednesday.