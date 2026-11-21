Korean occult thriller "Exhuma" (2024) was a massive box-office success at home, drawing nearly 12 million moviegoers. But its remarkable performance in Vietnam and Indonesia, where it broke records previously held by other Korean films, revealed something equally significant: Southeast Asia could become a lucrative market for Korean supernatural cinema.

The film, which explores feng shui, shamanism, ancestral graves and the legacy of Japanese colonial rule, struck a chord with audiences in countries where spiritual traditions remain deeply rooted and horror is already a popular genre.

Its success has also attracted the attention of Korean film producers and investors searching for new opportunities overseas as the domestic theatrical market struggles to recover from a prolonged downturn.

'Exhuma' breaks records at home and abroad

"Exhuma" was produced on a budget of 14 billion won ($9.4 million). Including an estimated 3 billion won in marketing and release expenses, its total cost reached approximately 17 billion won.

The film ultimately attracted 11.91 million moviegoers in Korea, generating 115.1 billion won in theatrical revenue — more than eight times its total production and release costs.

Its commercial success continued after its theatrical run. The film recorded 1.21 million cumulative transactions through internet protocol television video-on-demand services, ranking 20th on the all-time list.

Overseas, its performance was particularly striking in Southeast Asia.

"Exhuma" opened in Indonesia on Feb. 28, 2024, just six days after its Korean release. Within eight days, it had set a new box-office record for a Korean film in the country, surpassing the previous benchmark of 700,000 admissions held by Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" (2019).

The audience count eventually reached 2.34 million, far exceeding that of "Parasite," which won four Academy Awards and achieved extraordinary international success.

"Exhuma" generated $6.64 million in theatrical revenue in Indonesia.

The film also made history in Vietnam, where it opened on March 15, 2024.

Within 17 days, it had drawn 2.23 million viewers, overtaking the previous Korean film admissions record of 2.15 million set by the comedy "6/45" (2022).

According to box-office tracking website Box Office Mojo, "Exhuma" ultimately earned $8.34 million in Vietnam.

Combined, its theatrical revenue from Indonesia and Vietnam alone exceeded the film's total production and release costs.

The film also performed well in Taiwan, where it earned approximately $3.5 million, and Hong Kong, where it generated $1.07 million.

Its particularly strong performance in Southeast Asia stood in contrast to its North American box-office revenue of $2.31 million.

Shared spiritual traditions help explain the appeal

The film's popularity in Vietnam can partly be explained by cultural and historical similarities between the two countries.

Vietnam has a strong Confucian heritage and longstanding traditions of ancestor worship. Practices involving feng shui and the relocation of ancestral graves also remain part of its cultural landscape.

Shamanistic beliefs continue to influence everyday life, while the country also carries painful historical memories of Japanese imperial expansion.

These elements closely mirror the themes explored in "Exhuma," which centers on the supernatural consequences of disturbing an ancestral burial site and incorporates Korean shamanistic rituals, feng shui and the lingering effects of Japanese colonial rule.

Such cultural connections gave Vietnamese audiences familiar points of reference, despite the film's distinctly Korean setting.

Combined with growing enthusiasm for Korean cultural content and the established popularity of horror films in Southeast Asia, these similarities helped create favorable conditions for the film's success.

Indonesia offers another compelling example.

Horror is one of the country's most commercially successful film genres, with horror productions occupying the top two positions on its all-time domestic box-office admissions chart.

Among them are "KKN di Desa Penari" ("Student Service in Dancer's Village") and "Agak Laen" ("A Little Different").

Indonesia is also home to internationally recognized horror filmmaker Joko Anwar, whose work has helped raise the global profile of Indonesian supernatural cinema.

His seven-part anthology series "Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" is available on Netflix.

Against this backdrop, the success of "Exhuma" suggests that Korean occult films can appeal to Southeast Asian audiences by combining distinctive Korean supernatural traditions with themes that resonate across cultures.

Korean film investors turn to occult stories amid industry slump

The unexpected scale of the overseas success of "Exhuma" has begun influencing the Korean film industry.

Its strong performance in Indonesia and Vietnam, combined with its status as a domestic blockbuster that surpassed 10 million admissions, has heightened interest in occult productions among film studios, producers, investors and distributors.

For an industry struggling with declining profitability, the film demonstrated that a genre rooted in Korean cultural traditions could generate substantial revenue beyond the domestic market.

"Investors are at least willing to open their wallets when it comes to occult films because the genre is popular overseas," said a veteran film producer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The growing interest comes as South Korea's film industry continues to struggle with a prolonged downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The domestic theatrical market has yet to find a clear path to recovery, with weak profitability becoming an increasingly persistent challenge.

As opportunities to generate returns at home diminish, Korean filmmakers and investors are being pushed to seek new sources of revenue abroad.

The success of "Exhuma" in Southeast Asia has offered a potential way forward, showing how Korean occult cinema could tap into audiences whose cultural traditions and appetite for supernatural storytelling make the genre particularly appealing.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.