As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the filmmaking landscape, the upcoming sci-fi drama "Raphael" pushes the technology to its limits as Korea's first feature-length film created entirely with generative AI.

Set to hit local theaters on Nov. 25, the movie stands out for its polished visuals and ambitious philosophical questions, even if its narrative relies heavily on familiar genre formulas.

Co-directed by Yang Ik-june, Moon Shin-woo and Jung Joo-won, and produced by Matteo AI Studio alongside MBC C&I AI Contents Lab, "Raphael" was completed over 14 months without shooting a single scene with real actors.

Aside from initial planning and screenwriting, generative AI was used to build every element of the film, from character appearances and ruined future landscapes to voice acting, music and sound effects.

Set in the 2050s after climate disasters and devastating wars have collapsed human civilization, the story takes place in a virtual city of Delmore, a strictly controlled zone where unregistered citizens face immediate execution.

The plot follows Alexei, a ruthless combat android modeled after the young appearance of a dictator. As he crosses paths with an unregistered girl named Sophia and Michael, humanity's last priest, the emotionless war machine begins to experience human feelings and wrestles with a profound question of whether an android can possess a soul and enter heaven.

Rather than serving merely as a technical demonstration, the film attempts to weave philosophical depth into its sci-fi action. Before its domestic release, "Raphael" drew international attention after being invited to an official Kling AI conference at the Cannes Film Market in May.

Polished visuals, familiar plot

Visually, the 14 months of meticulous, cut-by-cut refinement pay off.

While viewers can clearly notice that the movie was made with computer graphics, it avoids the awkward visual errors and sudden changes in character appearance that are common in AI videos.

Dialogue delivery and lip movements were also noticeably smoother and more natural compared to earlier AI productions.

Where the movie falls short, however, is in its storytelling. The story of a combat android finding humanity and freedom through human connection feels overly familiar from countless sci-fi classics.

Across its long 138-minute runtime, the dark future setting and familiar battle scenes can feel predictable, raising questions about why early AI filmmakers often choose such heavy, big themes to show off their technology.

As the Korean film industry struggles with rising production costs and shrinking investment, "Raphael" highlights the potential of AI as a cost-effective tool for realizing large-scale sci-fi productions.

At the same time, however, the movie ultimately serves as a reminder that while technology can expand visual possibilities, compelling storytelling and original ideas remain the true driving forces behind memorable cinema.

Read More AI movies make leap from short clips to big screen



