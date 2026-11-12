Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan deliver gripping tension in snowy thriller 'White Blast'

Actors Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan reunite on screen for the first time in five years in "White Blast," delivering a sharp, intense mystery thriller where psychological tension and dark humor collide inside a snowbound rural train station.

Directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, the upcoming movie is considered one of the most anticipated Korean releases this winter. With a compact 89-minute runtime, the movie relies heavily on the dynamic between its two lead actors.

Set against the heavy snowfall in mountainous Gangwon Province, the story follows Gap-soo (Kim), a veteran stationmaster just one day away from retirement, and Hyeon-taek (Koo), his newly assigned successor. When a mysterious corpse turns up at the isolated station during a severe snowstorm, the two men are drawn into a tense psychological battle.

Because the two actors carry the majority of the story, their shifting emotional states drive the film’s dense atmosphere, even creating moments of unexpected humor amid the freezing cold.

Director Hong, who gained acclaim for her 2020 film "Voice of Silence," explained that she took over the project early in production after original director Park Sun-woo stepped down for health reasons. She revised parts of the script and oversaw filming and post-production.

“Because the story takes place in a limited space, the acting and chemistry of the two leads stood out even more,” Hong said after the premier at a theater in Seoul, Thursday. "Whenever they brought great ideas during rehearsals, I tried to weave them into the story. It felt like a blessing."

She said the 89-minute runtime was a deliberate choice to preserve the mystery rather than over-explaining the characters' motives.

"The more specifically you explain a character's motivation, the more the mystery dies," Hong said. "Since their actions cannot be justified, I intentionally chose to give only hints so that audiences would not make up their minds too easily."

Kim, who previously shared the screen with Koo in the 2021 hit "Escape from Mogadishu," described the movie as a story about the gap between generations.

"It is a story about those who leave and those who stay," Kim said. "It can be seen as a story about the new generation and the old generation, or even between a father and a son."

Koo, who plays the seemingly bright yet enigmatic newcomer Hyeon-taek, credited Kim for guiding him through demanding scenes.

"I was amazed at every moment," Koo said. "When I felt pressured during a particular monologue take, Kim told me, 'Today is your day.' He was a great cheerleader and a true mentor on set."

"White Blast" hits local theaters on Nov. 18.