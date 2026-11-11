Yoon Ga-eun's 'The World of Love' expands global release to UK, Japan, North America

Director Yoon Ga-eun’s “The World of Love” is preparing for another wave of international releases, with theatrical debuts in Britain, Japan and North America scheduled for the second half of 2026, extending the film’s growing presence across Asia and Europe.

The film, which opened in Korea on Oct. 22, 2025, has already reached audiences in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and France, where its sustained theatrical runs have drawn attention to its international appeal.

In Hong Kong, the film played for 15 weeks after opening Jan. 29, while its French release on May 6 resulted in an 11-week run, according to distributor Barunson E&A.

The film follows Ju-in, an 18-year-old high school student whose refusal to join a schoolwide petition campaign triggers a series of mysterious notes, setting off a story about social pressure and the complexities of adolescence.

Starring Seo Soo-bin, Jang Hye-jin, Kim Jung-sik, Kang Chae-yoon, Lee Jae-hee and Kim Ye-chang, the film attracted 210,000 moviegoers in Korea.

Its festival record has helped fuel overseas interest, including an invitation to the Platform competition at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, making it the first Korean film selected for the section.

It also won two awards at the 9th Pingyao International Film Festival, the International Federation of Film Critics award at the 41st Warsaw International Film Festival and the top prize at the 47th Nantes Three Continents Festival.

Japanese distributor Bitters End will release the film on Dec. 11, following its Japanese premiere at Tokyo FILMeX last November.

“We are very pleased to distribute the new film by Yoon Ga-eun, an outstanding director, in Japan,” Bitters End President Yuji Sadai said.

“The film demonstrates an excellent approach to addressing its themes, and the audience response to its Japanese premiere at Tokyo FILMeX last November was extremely enthusiastic, making us very excited about its upcoming Dec. 11 release,” he said.

In North America, the film will be distributed by Kino Lorber, known for bringing international and independent films to audiences in the region.

Further releases are planned for Italy, Australia and Israel in 2027, extending the film’s international rollout into next year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.