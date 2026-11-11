'In the Clear Moonlit Dusk' brings Japanese romance to Korean theaters

Fresh off its sold-out screening at the 31st Busan International Film Festival last month, the Japanese youth romance movie "In the Clear Moonlit Dusk" is building high expectations ahead of its Korean release on Nov 18.

Based on Mika Yamamori’s hit comic series that has sold over 8.2 million copies, the movie version directed by Kentaro Takemura arrived following its Oct 23 debut in Japan.

“In the Clear Moonlit Dusk” previously proved its massive appeal when all 4,000 seats in the Busan festival open cinema section sold out quickly, and when outdoor theater crowds cheered during key scenes featuring lead actor Shunsuke Michieda.

In Busan, the festival screening created an electric atmosphere as fans filled the outdoor venue and cheered loudly whenever Michieda, a member of the popular Japanese idol group Naniwa Danshi, appeared on screen.

The story revolves around two high school students who both carry the nickname Prince. Yoi Takiguchi (Seira Anzai) is a tall and reserved freshman who earns the title for her striking neutral appearance and dignified demeanor. Despite the admiration she receives, Yoi secretly wrestles with the pressure of living up to that flawless image.

Her world takes an unexpected turn when she collides with Kohaku Ichimura (Michieda), a handsome sophomore who holds the exact same title at school.

Unlike others who admire Yoi from a distance, Kohaku approaches her directly with bold praise, telling her that people naturally want to keep looking at someone beautiful. His unreserved affection then leads to an unexpected proposal for a trial dating contract.

The dynamic between the two leads offers a refreshing twist on traditional romance formulas.

With Yoi maintaining a cool and collected exterior while Kohaku displays open and emotionally vulnerable affection, their interaction creates a delightful play on conventional gender roles.

While certain moments lean into familiar romance cliches, the stunning visual chemistry between the lead actors and the faithful recreation of the original comics make the film an enjoyable watch. By focusing on the awkward yet genuine emotional growth of two teenagers learning to navigate first love, the movie delivers a pure romance that promises to resonate with local audiences this fall.

“In the Clear Moonlit Dusk” will hit local theaters on Nov. 18.