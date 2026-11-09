Iconic actor Jeon Do-yeon, who plays the wife of a traumatized laid-off worker in the Korean film "Possible Love," said she did not expect a wave of positive reviews about her acting, saying the filming flowed very naturally.

Directed by Lee Chang-dong, the film follows laid-off factory worker Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and his wife, Mi-ok (Jeon), whose lives become intertwined with documentary producer Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) and her wealthy husband, Sang-woo (Zo In-sung).

The film, which marked Lee's first feature in eight years since the critically acclaimed "Burning" (2018), won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at this year's Venice International Festival Film.

It marked Jeon's first collaboration with the Korean auteur in 19 years since "Secret Sunshine" (2007), which earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

"I was surprised. Unlike Shin-ae in 'Secret Sunshine,' the role did not involve fierce or dramatic emotions," Jeon said in a group media interview following the film's Netflix release last week.

The veteran actor's portrayal of Mi-ok as a practical but optimistic working-class wife and mother, who anchors the family despite Ho-seok's struggles, has earned critical acclaim, with Mi-ok's resilience shining throughout the film.

"Having worked with Lee, I had prepared for a tough project, but the vibes on the set were unbelievably good. ... Because it flowed so smoothly and there was no major incident in the narrative, I even wondered whether it was OK to film the movie like this," she said.

The feeling of doubt persisted even until "Possible Love" was screened at Venice and received a six-minute ovation.

"Backstage, I asked Lee whether I had really acted well. He held my hand, telling me that I did a good job and to watch the film again, which is not something that he often does," the actor added.

Amid high hopes over the possibility of Jeon being nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, the actor said although she cannot say she does not have expectations, she feels no pressure.

"It is a long time ago but I won an award at the Cannes, which led me to realize that winning an award does not suddenly turn me into another actor or change who I am," she said. "Regardless of the result, what matters is that I am having the time of my life with this work."

Jeon recalled how all the actors on "Possible Love" felt as if they wanted the narrative to continue eternally, saying filming it felt like a "dream" that ended too quickly.

She noted how Lee did not give specific directions or impressive reactions but seemed to play some sort of "magic" that made everything on the set flow so naturally.

As one of Korea's most renowned actors who has both conquered the silver and small screens, Jeon said she wants to become a responsible actor, mentioning the frequent close-ups of her face in "Possible Love."

"It is not something within the realm of beauty, but I want to be responsible for my face as an actor," she said. "That responsibility is about completely feeling the emotions of a character and showing it through my face. There is something much more important than aesthetics."