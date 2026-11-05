Actor Jung Woo-sung has been cast as a powerful politician of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in the upcoming Korean film "The Hit List," its production companies said Thursday.

The film portrays cold-blooded politician Han Myeong-hoe (Jung), a key aide to King Sejo, who rises to power through his ruthless tactics but comes to face people seeking revenge after losing everything to him, according to Cheum Film and Studio Take.

The film, which the production companies called "a hard-boiled, action-packed historical film," is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Alongside Jung, its cast also includes actors Jung Sung-il, Baek Yun-shik, Wi Ha-joon and Choi Daniel.

Kim Hong-seon, known for "Traffickers" (2012) and "Project Wolf Hunting" (2022), is the director.

International crew members took part in the production, including Lars Cox, a cinematographer on HBO's "House of the Dragon," and Kieran Waite, a lighting director who worked on the epic "The Odyssey."