Seo Yea-ji to return to big screen after 5 years with 'Geumwoldo'

Actress Seo Yea-ji is set to return to the big screen after five years with the upcoming film "Geumwoldo," marking another step in her acting comeback following controversies surrounding her personal life.

According to her agency, B.Wave Entertainment, on Wednesday, Seo has been cast as Kim Ji-hoo in "Geumwoldo," a mystery thriller inspired by an actual case of cannibalism recorded in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty.

Set on a remote Korean island within an isolated community, the film will explore an unusual genre concept described as a "Korean-style vampire" story. It will be directed by Baek Dong-hoon, known for the film "Le Grand Chef 2: Kimchi Battle."

Seo will play Kim Ji-hoo, a woman who travels to the remote island of Geumwoldo after receiving a message from her mother. Once there, she becomes entangled in a series of mysterious incidents and begins searching for the truth.

The role is expected to place Seo at the center of the film's suspense as her character confronts unpredictable events and struggles against her fate.

The project also marks another milestone in Seo's gradual return to acting following a series of controversies in 2021.

At the time, she faced allegations of controling behavior toward her former boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun, as well as accusations involving school bullying and her educational background. Seo and her then-agency addressed some of the allegations, after which she stepped away from the spotlight.

She returned to television in 2022 with tvN's drama "Eve." After her exclusive contract with her agency expired in 2023, she signed with a new management company and continued rebuilding her acting career.

More recently, Seo made her stage debut in the play "Death Song," marking her first venture into theater after years of working primarily in television and film.

"Geumwoldo" will be her first film since the 2021 thriller "Recalled," ending a five-year absence from the big screen.

The upcoming project has drawn attention for its combination of Korean historical inspiration, vampire mythology and a mystery unfolding within a closed community.

Attention is now turning to whether the unconventional role will allow Seo to showcase a different side of her acting and reestablish her presence in the film industry.

Filming for "Geumwoldo" is scheduled to begin in mid-November, with a theatrical release planned for 2027.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.