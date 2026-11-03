For decades, Zainichi Koreans have lived on the margins of Japanese society while facing severe discrimination and social prejudice. The group includes ethnic Koreans living in Japan who trace their roots to the 1910-45 Japanese colonial period.

Director Lee Il-ha's new documentary "Horoomon" brings this complex legacy to life through the fierce legal victory and rough journey of Shin Suk-ok, a prominent third-generation activist.

Born in Tokyo in 1959, Shin overcame extreme poverty and prejudice to build a career as a successful corporate trainer and entrepreneur.

In the 1990s, she emerged as one of the most outspoken voices for human rights in Japan, defending not only ethnic Koreans and survivors of wartime sex slavery, but also marginalized groups including refugees, people with disabilities and Indigenous minorities like the Ainu and Okinawans. She gained widespread public recognition for her sharp wit and uncompromising logic when challenging right-wing commentators on Japanese television debate shows.

The movie's title refers to horumonyaki, a Japanese grilled organ meat dish widely known to be named after the word meaning "discarded things." In the postwar era, ethnic Koreans collected slaughterhouse scraps that locals threw away to feed their families. Over time, a food born from desperate survival grew into a classic dish, symbolizing the tough spirit of the community.

The central narrative follows Shin's relentless seven-year legal fight against DHC Television. After the broadcaster aired malicious false claims in 2017 targeting her human rights activism in Okinawa, Shin faced severe death threats and stalking, forcing her to temporarily seek refuge in Germany.

Refusing to stay silent, she returned to win a landmark defamation lawsuit in 2023, securing 5.5 million yen ($35,000) in damages and eventually forcing its parent company, DHC, to exit the Korean market.

"Discrimination is used as a means to turn attention away from political and economic failures," Shin recalled during a talk after the documentary's premiere in Seoul, Tuesday. "They create discrimination to divert eyes from their own failures, and this discrimination is treated almost like entertainment."

She described the long trial as living through hell, pointing out how cruel modern media attacks can be.

"The violence of social media and new media is terribly destructive," she said. "It hurts not only me, but also the people around me. When Zainichi women speak out, racism and hatred against women come together, leading to even worse attacks."

Beyond the courtroom drama, "Horoomon" connects Shin's fight to a 100-year history spanning three generations of women.

The narrative honors her grandmother Lee Baek-ran, who survived harsh labor at a paper mill after being sold into forced work, and her mother Keiko, who lived without a stable home. Together, their shared struggle forms the emotional foundation of Shin's activism.

Director Lee brings the story to life by combining historical clips, modern dance performances and an emotional soundtrack.

The documentary has already gathered significant acclaim on the festival circuit, winning the Grand Prize at the 22nd EBS International Documentary Festival and the Audience Award at the 51st Seoul Independent Film Festival.

“Horoomon” will be released in theaters here on Nov. 11.