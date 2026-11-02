Son Suk-ku, Park Bo-young cast as couple in upcoming rom-com

Actors Son Suk-ku and Park Bo-young have been cast as a mysterious couple who must kiss every day to survive in an upcoming fantasy romantic comedy film, its distributor said Monday.

Titled "Kiss for Tomorrow," the film follows married couple Ji-kyung (Son) and Oh-seong (Park), who are unexpectedly separated during a cruise trip and set out on a quest to reunite, according to NEW.

The film combines time loop and adventure elements, it added.

Director Kang Hyeong-cheol, known for the films "Sunny" (2011), "Tazza: The Hidden Card" (2014) and "Swing Kids" (2018), helms the film. Kang also directed "Scandal Makers" (2008), starring Park.