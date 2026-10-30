Lee Chang-dong's short film 'Heartbeat' to release on Netflix

Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's short film "Heartbeat" will be released on Netflix next week, days ahead of Lee's Venice-winning film "Possible Love," the streaming platform said Friday.

The 2022 film centers around a young boy whose mother lives with depression and a father who stages labor strikes atop a tower crane. It is Lee's first short film.

The 28-minute film, which premiered at the 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival without theatrical release, stars actors Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, the leads for Lee's critically acclaimed feature "Possible Love."

Lee helmed the film as part of a project by the World Health Organization and the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation, which asked directors around the world to work on films themed on depression.

"Heartbeat" will be available on Netflix from Monday, while "Possible Love" is set for release on Friday.