'Final Interview' delivers psychological thriller about prejudice, human nature

Director Kim Jung-hoon emphasized that his upcoming mystery thriller film "Final Interview" focuses on capturing the changing emotions and facial expressions of its six main actors as their characters engage in a high-stakes psychological battle.

"Rather than just depicting the tense atmosphere inside the interview room, I wanted to focus on the emotional lines of the applicants striving to pass," Kim said after the premiere of the movie at a theater in Seoul, Wednesday.

"Even if the overall background looks simple, I tried not to miss a single facial expression of the actors because their faces are the real visual center of this movie."

Based on the mystery novel "Six Lying University Students" by Japanese author Akinari Asakura, "Final Interview" follows six job applicants who reach the final round of a corporate recruitment process with a 5,000 to 1 acceptance ratio.

Trapped in a room for two hours, the applicants are forced to vote among themselves to choose a single successful candidate after discovering mysterious envelopes containing each other's hidden secrets and past revelations.

The film premiered in the Panorama section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, garnering praise for its suspense and sharp social commentary.

The director, known for commercially successful movies including "Petty Romance” (2010), "The Accidental Detective” (2015) and "The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" (2022), explained that he aimed to stay true to the core themes of the original novel, including prejudice.

"People often make quick judgments about others based on contextless pieces of truth," Kim said. "I believed the novel was questioning whether we judge people too easily by looking at only one side of them."

The film features an ensemble cast of rising young actors whose characters clash in a high-stakes psychological battle. Cho Yi-hyun plays Moon Hye-in, a calm observer who analyzes the situation with a composed mind.

"I wanted to show that trusting and loving oneself deeply leads to making wiser decisions," Cho said.

Kim Jae-won, making his big screen debut, portrays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind.

"While reading the script, I realized that what we believe to be the ultimate truth might have another side," the actor said. "I hope the audience reflects on the danger of stigmas and prejudices."

Bae Gang-hee, who also makes her feature film debut as perfectionist Cha Ju-won, shared her excitement about meeting cinema audiences for the first time.

"Seeing my face on the big screen felt unfamiliar and surreal," Bae said. "I hope this film serves as a memorable starting point for me to connect with the public."

Kang You-seok plays Lee Hee-chan, an easygoing character who keeps peace among the group, while Shin Seung-ho portrays Baek Seung-bin, a strong leader who moves quickly. Kwak Dong-yeon plays Jeon Yo-han, a smart strategist whose real intentions stay hidden.

"Final Interview" is scheduled to hit local theaters on Nov. 4.