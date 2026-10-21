In the upcoming comedy film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng," actor Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an earnest provincial high school teacher who unexpectedly finds herself locked away in a top-secret camp to draft questions for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, Lee expressed both anxiety and anticipation during a recent interview in Seoul, saying the unique subject of the annual exam posed its own challenges.

"This moment right before the release is both the time I want to avoid and the moment I look forward to," Lee told The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul on Wednesday.

"I tend to be harsh on myself and worry about my shortcomings. At the same time, I am deeply curious whether audiences will recognize actors’ intentions behind the performance. It feels like I am scared, but also eager to face the verdict as soon as possible."

The movie centers on the 40-day isolation period where test developers are completely cut off from the outside world under strict security. Lee said that while the CSAT is an inescapable part of life in Korea, the secretive process behind test drafting remains mysterious to most people.

"When people asked me about my next project and I mentioned it would be about CSAT drafting camp, everyone said it was such a fresh subject," Lee said.

"I started working at a young age and did not take the CSAT myself, but I knew the heavy atmosphere that every high school senior faces. However, I had no idea that test writers were completely isolated from the outside world or that security was that tight. Seeing all those details made the story truly fascinating."

In the movie, Bo-ram is surrounded by veteran teachers who clash over their own ambitions and academic pride. Working alongside seasoned actors was initially intimidating for Lee, but she found strength in open communication and teamwork.

"At first, I felt a lot of pressure because my co-stars were senior actors with immense experience. Even when they tossed out a single line, the depth of their tone was completely different from mine,” Lee said.

“I was worried my lack of experience would show, but I shared those concerns openly with them. None of them minded at all. Instead, they gave me warm advice, and I was able to learn so much from them.”

Regarding her co-star Yoo Jae-myung, who plays the ambitious committee head Moon Joo-yeol, Lee praised his warm nature.

"He is such a warm and affectionate father in real life," Lee said. "Whenever I was struggling with worries on set, he noticed it right away, came over and encouraged me to act comfortably."

Though she did not take the CSAT due to her early pursuit of an entertainment career, she emphasized that her years as a trainee required a similar level of discipline and relentless practice.

"When my peers were studying for the exam, I was preparing to become an idol, living in practice rooms," Lee said. "My version of the CSAT was the monthly evaluation. I practiced every single month as if taking an exam. Through that experience, I learned that hard work never betrays you."

Ultimately, Lee hopes the movie brings laughter and comfort to people living busy, stressful lives.

"Life gets harder and responsibilities grow heavier when we grow up. So when people take a day off, they want to laugh rather than feel heavy," Lee said. "I believe comedy is an essential genre in cinema. I hope our movie provides a moment of pure laughter for the audience."

"Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will hit local theaters on Oct. 28.



