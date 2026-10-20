Taiwan content agency partners with 'The Roundup' producer at Busan film festival

Taiwan’s state content agency signed a partnership with the Korean production house behind “The Roundup” crime-action franchise during the 31st Busan International Film Festival, as part of a push to expand film and TV cooperation between the two sides.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in 2019 under Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture to support the production, financing and overseas expansion of Taiwanese films, series, music, comics and games, signed a memorandum of understanding with B.A. Entertainment on Oct. 12 at the Paradise Hotel Busan, the agency said.

B.A. Entertainment also produced “The King’s Warden,” which drew 16.9 million moviegoers this year, and “The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil.”

Under the agreement, the two will cooperate on co-planning and co-producing content, talent development, financing and international distribution.

“Building international partnerships and connecting resources is essential for Taiwanese content to reach the global market,” TAICCA Chairperson Sue Wang said.

The agreement will help Taiwan’s original stories reach a wider global audience, she added.

The CEO of B.A. Entertainment said the company plans to make greater use of filming locations in Taiwan and to work with TAICCA from the planning and development stages of projects.

Taiwanese producer 1 Production Film Co., known for the horror film “Detention” and the gangster drama “Monga,” and Money Entertainment Investment Co. also attended the signing.

At the Asian Contents & Film Market, held alongside the festival, a Taiwan pavilion presented 235 projects from more than 100 companies. The Taiwanese project “Uncle” won the CathayPlay Award at the Asian Project Market, while film technology startup imCore won the InnoAsia Most Promising Startup Award.

At the festival, which ended Thursday, the director of the TAICCA-backed Taiwanese drama “To Be Ordinary” won the best director prize in the Busan Awards competition section, where the film had its world premiere.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.