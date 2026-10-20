Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's Venice-winning film "Possible Love" was named the best film of the year by an association of Korean film critics on Tuesday.

Jeon Do-yeon, one of the film's leads, was also named best actress, according to the list of winners for this year's Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

"Possible Love," Lee's first feature film in eight years, follows the intertwined lives of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary maker and her affluent husband. The film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

Director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi blockbuster "Hope" clinched three awards in the categories of best director, best actor for lead Zo In-sung and best cinematography.

Also among the winners were Park Ji-hoon, who won best new actor for his performance in "The King's Warden," which has become the most-watched film in Korea this year, and Seo Su-bin, who won best new actress for "The World of Love."

In addition to "Possible Love" and "Hope," the films "The Assassin(s)," "The King's Warden," "The World of Love," "Salmokji: Whispering Water," "Good News," "People and Meat," "1980 Sabuk" and "Pavane" were named the top 10 notable Korean films of the year.

The winners were selected among films released from October last year through September this year. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Nov. 4.