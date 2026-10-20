Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' wins Korean film critics award
Summary
Possible Love was named the best film of the year by a Korean film critics association on Tuesday. Jeon Do-yeon won best actress for her role in the film, which previously won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival. Hope won three awards, while the winners will be honored at a ceremony on Nov. 4.
Key Facts
- Possible Love is Lee Chang-dong’s first feature film in eight years and depicts the intertwined lives of two couples from different economic circumstances.
- Na Hong-jin won best director for Hope, while Zo In-sung won best actor and the film also received the best cinematography award.
- Park Ji-hoon won best new actor for The King’s Warden, and Seo Su-bin won best new actress for The World of Love.
- The awards recognized films released from October last year through September this year, and 10 films were named the notable Korean films of the year.
Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's Venice-winning film "Possible Love" was named the best film of the year by an association of Korean film critics on Tuesday.
Jeon Do-yeon, one of the film's leads, was also named best actress, according to the list of winners for this year's Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.
"Possible Love," Lee's first feature film in eight years, follows the intertwined lives of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary maker and her affluent husband. The film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.
Director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi blockbuster "Hope" clinched three awards in the categories of best director, best actor for lead Zo In-sung and best cinematography.
Also among the winners were Park Ji-hoon, who won best new actor for his performance in "The King's Warden," which has become the most-watched film in Korea this year, and Seo Su-bin, who won best new actress for "The World of Love."
In addition to "Possible Love" and "Hope," the films "The Assassin(s)," "The King's Warden," "The World of Love," "Salmokji: Whispering Water," "Good News," "People and Meat," "1980 Sabuk" and "Pavane" were named the top 10 notable Korean films of the year.
The winners were selected among films released from October last year through September this year. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Nov. 4.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.