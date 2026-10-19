Director Lee Yong-jae said he chose the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) as the subject of his debut movie “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” because the crucial exam means so much in Korea, even rerouting flights and bringing daily life to a halt across the nation.

“The CSAT is a matter of interest for all citizens," Lee said at a theater in Seoul, Monday after the premier of “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng.”

“I thought taking on this story would easily draw interest from audiences. No matter which part of our society you look at, you can see many different sides of it. As a new director, telling a story in one restricted space also helped save time and money."

"Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng" is a comedy about Maeng Bo-ram (Lee Sun-bin), a Korean language teacher at a high school in a small provincial town. Maeng accidentally becomes test developer for the CSAT due to an administrative error.

Inside the locked camp, where the team members developing the test are isolated from the outside world for 40 days, she gets caught up in chaotic clashes with ambitious professors while trying her best to write fair questions for students.

"I wanted to sharply diagnose and satirize Korean society through the ludicrous and fiercely turbulent conflicts surrounding the drafting of the CSAT," the director said.

Lee plays the passionate young teacher Bo-ram, who maintains her dedication to students despite the high-pressure environment.

"It was such a cheerful set that I can only remember laughing continuously when filming with my seniors,” she said. “I thought deeply about Bo-ram's basic nature. She is passionate and hates causing trouble for others, but above all, she has the strongest heart and sincerity toward students."

Yoo Jae-myung plays Moon Joo-yeol, the head of the test-drafting committee. Yoo said he tried to add comedic elements to the sensitive topic so viewers can laugh and take a step back.

"Although I have played many serious and authoritative roles, I actually love comedy," Yoo said. "I worked hard to break my image. The power of comedy lies in the fact that it is fun for both those who perform it and those who watch it."

Kim Young-min portrays Moon's rival Park Kyung-tae, while Jeon Seok-ho plays Ki-jun, an administrative officer for the committee.

Ahead of the nation's annual exam season, Lee offered a warm message of support to students preparing for the CSAT.

"I know very well that so many students work so hard for this single day," Lee said. "Hold on a little longer, do not be nervous and perform well so that you can achieve your dream universities and goals."

"Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng" will hit local theaters on Oct. 28.