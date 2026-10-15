Seoul Whistler Film Festival explores stories of injustice, resistance

A whistle is about the simplest instrument there is. It takes one breath to blow, and once it sounds, it's hard to ignore.

The Seoul Whistler Film Festival (SWFF) is built around the people who take that breath. For its third year, it's making considerably more noise.

The festival will run Oct. 23-25 at Arthouse Momo, the independent cinema located inside Ewha Womans University's ECC complex in western Seoul. It will screen 47 films from 18 countries: 10 features and 37 shorts, animations and experimental works.

The "whistler" in the name is the whistleblower. SWFF's mission is to tell the stories of people who resist and speak out for justice, human rights, peace, life, the environment and democracy. It also tells the stories of people who expose the pain, conflict and absurdity they carry inside.

"Both threads run through the lineup, often in the same film," said Yoon Sol-ji, the festival's executive programmer. "We don't split these into sections — one person's story can carry both at once, which feels closer to how injustice actually works on people."

The opening film exemplifies what she means. "Rainbow's Tale," an 85-minute drama by Iranian director Saleh Alavizadeh, follows seven children, each marked by a different form of violence, through a series of rainbow-colored episodes. The film was made in memory of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy shot dead in the city of Izeh in November 2022 during Iran's Woman, Life, Freedom protests.

The festival closes with "Our Colors Never Fade," Jim McSherry's documentary about LGBTQ+ Ukrainians who took up the defense of their country against Russia's full-scale invasion while also fighting for their right to live openly.

"Opening with Iran and closing with Ukraine lets the festival hold two wars that are actually happening now, rather than treating war as something historical," Yoon said. "It also lets us open with the most private register of violence — a child's inner trauma — and close with the most collective one, soldiers and civilians fighting together."

The directors of both films will attend. They are among roughly a dozen overseas filmmakers coming from countries including the U.S., Greenland, the U.K., Japan, Iran and China.

This year also introduces special sections. The Journalism section pairs two Korean documentaries. Kim Jong-kwan's "Graduation Album: Waiting for the Teacher" follows people who took to the streets as high school students during the May 18 Gwangju Uprising in 1980, and their path toward reconciliation and healing decades later. Tae Jun-sik's "The Wise Solution" (2013) is billed as Korea's first independent documentary to investigate the realities of media power.

"One is intimate and generational, the other an exposé — but both are, at heart, about pursuing truth that institutions would rather leave alone," Yoon said. "That's the festival's throughline, so Journalism isn't a side category; it's where the mission is most explicit."

Elsewhere in the program, "The Descendant of Cable Street," a short by British director Noah Mirlach, follows an elderly Jewish man in London with a history of antifascist activism who now campaigns for Palestinian rights. Mirlach will join a post-screening Q&A and a forum on war coverage.

Fifteen Korean titles round out the lineup. They include "Spring Road," set during the Japanese colonial period, and "The Forgotten Boy," about the 1950-53 Korean War. Among them are two films from an exchange with the Mokpo National Road 1 Independent Film Festival: "Only See You" and "Closed: A Local Cinema." SWFF signed a cooperation agreement with that festival last year and plans to sign one with the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival this year.

About 70 percent of the films come from abroad. Iran and the U.S. contribute six films each, and Russia three. But Yoon pushes back on the idea that SWFF seeks out films from countries with repressive governments, or that its program is all grim exposé.

"We're not looking for oppressed countries as a category," Yoon said. "What matters most is finding stories we feel society needs to see, full stop. It happens that films made under real restriction often carry exactly that urgency, and that we can offer a rare platform for them — so they end up well represented. But the selection principle is the story, not the passport."

Yoon credits the festival's growth to word of mouth among filmmakers, and to the people who run it. The organizing committee is co-chaired by novelist Yoon Jeong-mo and film critic Oh Dong-jin. The jury includes civic activists, lawyers, journalists, religious leaders, doctors and filmmakers.

"Festivals can easily become a closed conversation among film people that dissipates once the event ends," she said. "Ours doesn't, because our jury, executive committee and organizing committee come from across society, not just film. Directors tell us they can feel that the people around this festival genuinely care about their work, not just about filling a slot."

She added, "Even in our first two years, when we couldn't offer directors much support, many still came in person anyway."

The festival has expanded its post-screening Q&A program this year to match.

The festival will also hold four forums alongside film screenings. The opening forum on Oct. 23, co-hosted with the Korea IPTV Broadcasting Association, asks whether independent cinema is truly independent in the streaming era. Later sessions take on war atrocities and the limits of media coverage, the far right and democracy in Korea, and meritocracy and precarious labor.

Visit swff.kr for more information.

Justin Kyle is a writer, photographer and content creator based in Seoul who covers Korean cinema, culture and travel. His YouTube channel, The Seoul Scene, provides travel guides for South Korea.