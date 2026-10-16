The late director Hur Bum-wook left behind a grim yet compelling cinematic legacy with his second and final animated feature, "Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease."

The film was originally scheduled for release on Aug. 5, but Hur tragically passed away on July 28 at age 43 due to injuries sustained in an accidental fire days earlier. As a result of his unexpected death, the release of the movie was delayed until this month.

His final work stands as an unforgettable testament to his artistic vision, diving deep into the raw violence and dark realities of modern society through its parallel tales of a man and a pig.

In "Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease,” a pig named H survives a mass burial pit during a disease outbreak and strives to become human after drinking a farm owner's blood.

Meanwhile, a young military deserter named Jeong-seok, who suffered relentless abuse from his superiors, rejects his humanity and chooses to become a beast.

As the pig learns about human cruelty, power struggles and greed, Jeong-seok falls into deep despair and a cycle of self-destructive actions. Through these contrasting transformations, the movie poses tough questions about what makes us human and how violence forces victims to become abusers.

The project took a decade to complete and incorporates motion capture technology. Voice actor Nam Doh-hyeong and actor Han Woo-jin, who performed 30 different roles in the film through motion capture, bring an intense realism to the tragic characters.

Before its theatrical release, the film garnered critical acclaim across 35 global film festivals, including the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the Sitges Film Festival. It also won Best Feature at the 50th Seoul Independent Film Festival.

Born in 1983, Hur made his name in the independent animation scene with short works such as "Ordinary Meals" (2009) and his first feature-length work, "On the White Planet" (2014), which won the Grand Prix for Best Feature Film at the Holland Animation Film Festival.

Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, who started in animation before directing hit live-action movies, expressed deep sorrow over Hur's passing during an interview with The Korea Times on Oct. 14 while promoting his new movie, "Paradise Lost."

Yeon recalled meeting 15 or 16 years ago when Hur was a student and he was working as an animation instructor.

"I also met with Hur during the script phase of 'Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease' and talked about the project with him," Yeon said, adding that he visited the funeral home quietly to pay his respects. "I know his film opens on the same day as mine. I hope people discover director Hur's true artistic value through this movie."

"Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease” will be released in theaters on Oct. 21.