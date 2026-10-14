Actors Han Ji-min and Koo Kyo-hwan have been cast as a married couple contemplating divorce in an upcoming disaster comedy film, its distributor said Wednesday.

With the working title "The Typhoon," the comedy follows Jae-yi (Han) and Jin-mo (Koo), as they encounter a mega typhoon during a trip for a relative's wedding, according to CJ ENM.

In the film, Jin-mo appears as a graduate of a prestigious university who is now an average office worker, while Jae-yi appears as a stay-at-home mom aspiring to become a YouTuber, and is a talented former employee of a publishing house.

The cast also includes Oh Jung-se, Han Sun-hwa and Kim Eung-soo.

The film is directed by Lee Jeong-ho, who helmed "Broken" (2014) and "The Beast" (2019). Shooting began earlier this month, and the film is set for release next year.