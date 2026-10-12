Director Yeon Sang-ho, best known for his intense genre storytelling, returns with the thought-provoking psychological thriller "Paradise Lost," exploring the complexities of motherhood and human identity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

"In the era of AI, I believe being human means living in a world of deep thought," Yeon said after the premiere of the movie in Seoul Monday. "AI cannot think deeply, but humans can. I believe humans have a deep, unknown inner world, like a black hole in space. 'Paradise Lost' tries to explore that."

The director added his new movie was inspired by a short three-page story written by his mother.

The film follows So-young (Kim Hyun-joo), a grieving mother who lost her son Sun-woo nine years earlier, along with 12 other children, on a missing school bus.

Seven days after the incident, several children were found dead in a mining town warehouse basement. The search was then called off, leaving her in endless pain.

To cope with the loss, So-young interacts with an AI-generated version of her child daily through an augmented reality program called "Children of Paradise." However, everything changes when Sun-woo (Bae Hyeon-seong) suddenly comes back as an adult, appearing like a total stranger to her.

Yeon said the success of his previous low-budget movie, "The Ugly," gave him the confidence to pursue this new feature.

"I was able to make 'Paradise Lost' thanks to the great response to 'The Ugly,'" Yeon said. "It felt like an extracurricular club activity rather than a commercial project. I enjoyed working this way so much that I would love to do it once a year if possible."

The director added that his personal experience as a parent helped him connect with the protagonist's emotional dilemma.

"I have a daughter in elementary school and a 5-year-old son," Yeon said. "I focused on So-young's dilemma and choices from both the perspective of a parent and a child."

The film has already gained international and local recognition, receiving invitations to the Toronto International Film Festival and the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

"We received a great response in Toronto, and foreign journalists asked deep questions about the film," Yeon said. "Domestic audiences at BIFF also engaged deeply with the work. It reminded me that our main stage is Korea, and I am excited to show it to local moviegoers."

"Paradise Lost" will hit local theaters on Oct. 21.