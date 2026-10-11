The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has drawn record crowds and major global star power at its midpoint, cementing its position as Asia's premier film event.

On Sunday, the festival organizer said attendance at BIFF’s official program events, such as outdoor stage greetings, Master Classes Actors House sessions and Open Talks, surpassed 50,000 visitors within its first five days through Saturday.

This figure already exceeds the total attendance recorded across all program events during last year’s full festival run, they added. This highlights a sharp increase in public engagement outside movie theaters.

The surging interest comes as BIFF celebrates its first edition since being elevated to the International Federation of Film Producers Associations A-List status, solidifying its standing alongside premier global film festivals.

By shifting its opening day to Tuesday and adding extra weekend screenings, the festival made it much easier for both movie fans and industry officials to attend.

At Tuesday's opening ceremony, the festival brought together world-renowned filmmakers and actors, including Asian Filmmaker of the Year recipient Michelle Yeoh, Jury President Zhang Yimou and acclaimed figures such as Alfonso Cuarón, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Fan Bingbing and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Master Classes and special talks emerged as major highlights of the first week. Cuarón led an interactive session following a screening of "Gravity," while actors Kim Go-eun, Kim Min-ha, Ryu Seung-ryong, Shin Min-a, and Ju Ji-hoon revisited their careers during Actors House sessions.

Additionally, international stars expressed admiration for Korean cinema, with Yeoh and Fan sharing their desire to collaborate with director Lee Chang-dong.

The festival's Competition Section, now in its second year, features 13 movies competing for the prestigious Busan Award across five categories. Highlights among the entries include director Kim Jung-hoon's psychological thriller "Shaving, alongside international titles such as "The Sea Speaks His Name" by Indonesian director Yosep Anggi Noen. The grand prize winner will earn eligibility for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Parallel to the screenings, the Asian Contents & Film Market opened Saturday, bringing together more than 3,000 film industry professionals from 1,200 companies across 58 countries to discuss co-productions, sales and emerging industry trends.

However, the festival has also sparked discussions beyond cinema. The historical thriller "Assassin(s)" withdrew from red carpet events and outdoor greetings over debates about its depiction of historical events, prompting jury members — including the jury president — to emphasize artistic freedom during an official press conference.

BIFF runs through Thursday, concluding with a closing ceremony hosted by actor Yim Si-wan, where the Busan Award winners will be officially announced.



