BUSAN — Director Kim Jung-hoon said he hopes his new psychological thriller “Shaving” will offer catharsis and comfort to viewers dealing with past emotional scars.

"Shaving is a daily routine for most men, but if you examine it closely, it is also dangerous and chilling," Kim said during a press conference at Busan Cinema Center at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Friday.

"It suited the concept of an ordinary couple's daily life turning into something hazardous. I focused on following Su-yeon's emotional arc across genres to reach a sense of catharsis, hoping the film helps people overcome their trauma."

The film was invited to the competition section of the 31st edition of the film festival. It also marks Kim’s return to feature filmmaking 13 years after his debut "Tinker Ticker" (2013).

The movie follows Su-yeon (Roh Jeong-eui), a horror novelist carrying past trauma, who spends a holiday at a countryside house with her caring boyfriend Shinji (Show Kasamatsu). The peaceful trip turns into a nightmare when Shinji accidentally cuts his face while shaving with an old razor, causing him to lose his mind and transform into a terrifying threat.

“Shaving” features Roh in her first thriller and action role alongside Japanese actor Kasamatsu, while Byun Yo-han anchors another key dimension of the film's horror.

Roh shared her excitement about stepping into a new genre during her 15-year acting career, highlighting the collaborative process on set.

"Starting something new is always exciting, so filming was a lot of fun," Roh said. "We talked extensively about how to bring out each character and situation while being considerate of one another. Portraying Su-yeon's journey of overcoming trauma felt truly gratifying."

Roh also praised her co-star Kasamatsu for his dedication and acting caliber on set.

"There was so much to learn from Show Kasamatsu," Roh said. "I often wondered if I could perform as well or even better than my normal standard if I were acting in a foreign country. It made me realize that I still have a long way to go. I really hope he gets to work on many more projects in Korea."

Kasamatsu said he delivered his lines in Korean for the film and recalled how he felt when he first read the screenplay.

"This movie was a major challenge for me," Kasamatsu said. "Because I mostly played villains in the past, staff members joked when giving me the script that it was a romance. But after finishing the shoot and attending the premiere yesterday, I thought it might actually be a deeper kind of romance."

Kasamatsu, who expanded his presence in Korea through the Netflix film "Good News" and gained widespread recognition through the SBS drama "Taxi Driver 3," has also built a global profile with roles in HBOMax's "Tokyo Vice" and Disney+'s "Gannibal."

He also expressed his gratitude toward Roh for maintaining a warm atmosphere despite the harsh shooting conditions.

"Roh Jeong-eui made the atmosphere on set so bright and warm," Kasamatsu said. "I did not realize how cold the Korean winter could be during filming. If we left iced coffee outside while eating lunch, it would literally freeze over. Even in that freezing Korean winter, she made the set feel so warm."

"Shaving" will arrive in local theaters later this year.