Korean filmmakers urge politicians to let audiences judge amid 'The Assassin(s)' row

BUSAN — Renowned Korean directors and film industry officials on Thursday called for an end to attempts to politicize the historical film "The Assassin(s)" amid a controversy over its historical inaccuracies.

Some 20 people, including directors Chung Ji-young and Lee Myung-se, made the call at a press conference in the southeastern city of Busan where the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is under way.

"We are concerned over the situation in which evaluation of the movie is expanding into a tool for political feuds," they said in a statement. "Audiences, not politicians, should judge."

They expressed concerns over presuming the intention of a film without thoroughly watching it and holding directors, actors and production companies accountable, saying such an attitude could hinder creative freedom.

Thursday's press conference came a day after the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) said its plan to screen "The Assassin(s)" at the upcoming film fest remains unchanged.

"SGIFF respects the creative vision of the filmmakers behind 'The Assassin(s),' which remains the Festival Opening film of our 37th edition," its organizers said in a statement, adding the film was selected through an independent process and for its artistic merit.

Earlier this week, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) sent an official letter to SGIFF, urging the withdrawal of the film from the event.

The filmmakers also criticized the PPP's move, calling for more prudence in taking a domestic political issue to a foreign film festival and stressing that audiences will ultimately decide how they will accept a film.

"The Assassin(s)," which deals with the 1974 assassination attempt on then Korean President Park Chung-hee that resulted in the death of the first lady, has faced criticism, mostly from conservatives, sparking a debate over creative freedom.

The backlash has led to the cancellation of events related to the film at this year's BIFF.