BUSAN — Stephanie Ahn, director of the American drama film "Bedford Park," said Thursday her longing to see a film that deeply explores the Korean American experience inspired her to make her first feature.

The film, which won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Debut Feature at Sundance, portrays an unlikely bond between Korean American physical therapist Audrey (Moon Choi) and Eli (Son Suk-ku), a Korean immigrant who was adopted by a white family.

"There are so many Korean American or Asian American stories that have been made that I so admire, and they have certainly opened doors for me as well, but I felt they touched upon the Korean or Asian American experience in sort of a surface level," Ahn told reporters in a group interview held on the occasion of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

"There wasn't a story that reached that made me feel like I was seen personally deep inside," she said.

With a keen sense of authenticity, "Bedford Park," does not gloss over the backgrounds or surroundings of the two lead characters, but lays bare their family trauma and personal wounds of the past and present — growing up under distressed parents, the lasting suffering that comes from this type of parenting and, in Audrey's case, having to constantly interpret for her parents whose mother language is not English.

At the same time, Ahn said "Bedford Park" is something not only for Korean American audiences but for everyone, regardless of their culture, who went through the experience of living in between two contradicting worlds.

"To share these kinds of experiences is what makes me feel connected. And if I had one goal as a filmmaker, it would be to connect with other people through my work," she said, adding that she hopes "Bedford Park" is "universal in a way that is also timeless."

Ahn, whose own experience growing up in a Korean American immigrant family served as the basis for Audrey's character, said her visit to Korea in more than 25 years to screen her film at BIFF has been more emotional than she expected.

"It is just this immediate homecoming, and that is something you cannot explain. It is just something that you feel," she said.

Ahn went onto express her affection for Venice-winning Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong and his 2007 film "Secret Sunshine," noting how he quietly architects his stories in which audiences are later swept away by emotions without knowing.

Given that "Bedford Park" is a film that also navigates parenthood and love, Ahn said the trip to her motherland has been more emotional with her parents seeing the film for the first time here.

"They are not film lovers, and they would be honest with me ... but they felt a very deep emotional grounding of it, and they found it very good," she said, when asked about what her parents thought.