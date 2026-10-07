BIFF jury advocates creative freedom amid 'The Assassin(s)' controversy

BUSAN — Renowned film director Zhang Yimou and fellow jury members of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) called for the protection of artistic freedom on Wednesday, addressing the fierce controversy surrounding the film "The Assassin(s)."

Zhang, known for such movies as "Red Sorghum" (1988), "Raise the Red Lantern" (1991) and "Not One Less" (1999), serves as jury president of BIFF’s competition section. He weighed in on the boundary between historical fact and artistic interpretation.

"Creation is creation," Zhang said during a press conference, stressing that creative works should not be bound strictly to historical facts.

"Even historical truth itself can often be a subject of debate. Movies serve as an artistic medium that conveys stories from the past to people living today. Viewers may interpret a film differently, and some may disagree with other opinions, but that diversity of perspective is precisely where the charm of cinema lies."

Although Zhang acknowledged that he has not yet watched "The Assassin(s)," he said he was aware of the public debate surrounding the work.

The film dramatizes the 1974 assassination of then-first lady Yuk Young-soo, the wife of former President Park Chung-hee.

The movie has drawn sharp criticism from conservative political circles and civic groups, which accuse the production of distorting historical truth by suggesting alternative theories behind the tragic event.

The controversy escalated into legal action when conservative groups filed a defamation complaint against the filmmakers, prompting police investigations and calls for screenings to be canceled.

Korean director July Jung, who serves on the main competition jury alongside Zhang, reflected on the heavy psychological pressure currently felt by filmmakers.

"A film is ultimately a work of fiction," Jung said. "When I create my own movies, my belief that cinema is an artistic creation has never wavered. However, seeing the recent backlash makes me feel quite intimidated as a director, even though I did not direct this particular film."

Jung added that while creators must take full responsibility for the cinematic worlds they build, they should also be allowed to continue sharing their artistic vision with audiences.

"No matter where a story originates, filmmakers bear full responsibility for what they create," Jung said. "We make movies with the expectation that audiences will offer both praise and criticism. I hope filmmakers can continue to work in an environment where diverse opinions are welcomed."

Chinese director Bi Gan, another member of the jury, shared his criteria for judging films in competition while emphasizing the power of bold expression.

"A good film is hard to define in a single sentence, but bad ones can be felt instinctively," Bi said. "When evaluating competition films, I look for works that are bold, break through barriers and express emotions without hesitation while connecting human feelings."

Bi added that the addition of the competition section enhances the festival's significance. "The competition section allows us to bring diverse works into a broader context and spark meaningful discussions about cinema," he said.

Vietnamese producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc highlighted the vital role of BIFF as a platform for supporting emerging filmmakers and expanding the reach of Asian cinema.

"BIFF provides a crucial opportunity to bridge cultural and economic gaps for filmmakers across the region," Tran said. "With the rapid growth of Asian cinema and new technologies emerging, introducing competition sections meets the growing demand to amplify the voices of a new generation of Asian storytellers."

This year marks the second year of BIFF's main competition section, which was created to highlight outstanding Asian films.

A panel of seven jury members, including Zhang, Jung, Bi, Tran, Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, Korean actor Choi Hee-seo and Kazakh actor Samal Yeslyamova, will evaluate 14 entries competing for the Busan Award.

Returning to Busan after several years, Zhang expressed his deep affection for the festival and its growing international presence.

"I am delighted to return to Busan and take part in this important festival," Zhang said. "BIFF has grown into a crucial platform for Asian cinema, attracting global attention. I hope Asian film festivals, including those in Busan, Beijing and Tokyo, continue to thrive together so that audiences worldwide can discover more great movies from Asia."