Actor Michelle Yeoh sees endless possibilities after receiving BIFF award

BUSAN — Academy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh stressed the importance of embracing new possibilities in cinema after receiving the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

"It has been 15 years since the last time I visited, and it is wonderful," Yeoh said. "The city looks amazing. Thank you for a really warm welcome. I remember when I arrived three days ago, and there was a double rainbow,” Yeoh said during a press conference at Busan Cinema Center in Busan Wednesday.

“To receive this award means so much, and I am deeply grateful for it because I think, like the Busan International Film Festival, we have come a long way."

The acclaimed actor, who previously visited the festival in 2002 for industry exchanges and in 2011 with her film "The Lady," was honored with the award at the BIFF for her massive contributions to global cinema.

Throughout her legendary career, she led the golden age of Hong Kong cinema with iconic titles like "Police Story 3 Supercop" (1992) before making her global mark in "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" (2000), "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018), and "Wicked" (2024).

Yeoh reached a milestone when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her lead role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022) to become the first Asian actor to achieve the feat. In February, she was also awarded the Honorary Golden Bear at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

Yeoh also spoke passionately about her upcoming film "It's My Time" and explained how its story of embracing new opportunities fits her own life philosophy.

"I was very challenged by this role because I play a much older lady," Yeoh said. "In this movie, what is really important to highlight is that no matter at what age, there is always a possibility of new opportunities for you. Apart from the love of family, it is also about finding someone who loves you and is there for you no matter what."

When asked about her historic Oscar victory, Yeoh acknowledged fellow Asian artists who paved the way, including Korean actor Youn Yuh-jung, who won Best Supporting Actress in 2021 for "Minari" (2020).

"I must mention Youn Yuh-jung, who was the first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress, and we are all very proud of her," Yeoh said. "She opened the door for me to believe that it is a possibility.”

Looking ahead, Yeoh expressed strong interest in collaborating with prominent Korean filmmakers, naming Lee Chang-dong, Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho as directors she would love to work with in the future.

However, when asked if she had any plans to step behind the camera as a director, Yeoh politely declined, affirming her love for acting and producing instead.

"I love being an actor and I love being a producer, but being an amazing director requires so much vision," Yeoh said with a smile. "I am not able to rise to that, so I will stick to what I know a little bit better and hope to support directors who have that vision."