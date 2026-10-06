Busan Int'l Film Festival kicks off star-studded 10-day run

BUSAN — The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened Tuesday for a 10-day run, bringing 316 films from 59 countries to Korea’s southeastern port city and ushering in an expanded set of cinema events with international prestige.

The opening ceremony, hosted by actress Kim Min-ha, took place at the Busan Cinema Center, officially kicking off Asia’s largest film festival.

Following the opening ceremony, director Kim Jong-kwan’s "The Table: Day and Night" will have its world premiere as the opening film. The movie explores the intersecting lives of four couples visiting a cafe during the transition from summer to autumn.

Kim, who directed the opening film weaving four separate stories, expressed his gratitude for the festival's spotlight on the importance of small and subtle details.

"This movie is a story about small, subtle things, focusing on the meaning and beauty held within them," Kim said during a press conference at the Busan Cinema Center. "I am deeply honored and delighted to present this film on such a prestigious stage as the opening of the Busan International Film Festival."

Launched in 1996 as the country’s first international film festival, BIFF has grown into Asia's premier film event, serving as a platform for discovering new Asian directors and films.

Marking the largest version of the festival since 2019, this year’s events run through Oct. 15, presenting a diverse lineup across 31 screens in eight theaters in Busan, with 93 films making their world premieres.

This year, the festival has formal recognition as an A-list festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), placing it alongside major global cinema events such as Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

To offer expanded opportunities for movie fans, BIFF moved its opening day from Wednesday to Tuesday. Since audience visits are concentrated in the first week, organizers increased the daily screening sessions from four to five from Thursday through Sunday.

This year's edition marks its second year of official competition, featuring 13 Asian films vying across five categories for the Busan Awards. Jury head Zhang Yimou leads a seven-member jury to select the winners. The winner of the top prize is eligible to be submitted for the Best International Feature Film category at the U.S. Academy Awards.

Renowned international film figures are scheduled to attend this year's edition. Michelle Yeoh will receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, with a special program in focus presenting three movies personally handpicked by her, alongside her latest feature "It's My Time," to spotlight her unique cinematic universe. Kim Dong-ho, former BIFF executive committee chairman, will receive the Korean Cinema Award, while Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui will receive the Camellia Award.

Director Alfonso Cuaron, actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, actors Isabelle Huppert and Charlotte Gainsbourg and directors Majid Majidi, Lav Diaz and Rintaro will also attend the festival.

Asian stars such as Shu Qi, Zhou Xun, Fan Bingbing and Masami Nagasawa will gather in Busan to meet cinema fans. Korean filmmakers and actors, including directors Lee Chang-dong, Na Hong-jin and Kim Ji-woon, as well as actors Jeon Do-yeon and Hyun Bin will participate in various festival programs.

Special programs highlight various cinema aspects. "Those Beautiful Years, Ahn Sung-ki” honors the late actor’s legacy, while "Japanese Animation Special: Masterpieces of Madness, Exhilarating Prospects 12+1” explores the past and present of Japanese animation, screening classics including "The White Snake Enchantress" and "Metropolis."

In addition to film screenings, the festival will host major industry platforms to discuss the future of cinema and facilitate global film and content trades.

Forum BIFF takes place from Thursday to Sunday to address changing industry, technology and policy environments while exploring future possibilities of contemporary cinema. The Asian Contents and Film Market takes place from Saturday through Tuesday to serve as a business platform for buying, selling and funding Asian film and content, featuring 64 programs across seven categories with Thailand as the country of honor.

Community BIFF and BIFF Everywhere are engaging movie fans by expanding audience participation beyond traditional theaters to various locations across Busan, including Nampo-dong, as well as nearby Yangsan.