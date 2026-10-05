BUSAN — The 31st edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) begins its 10-day run Tuesday, with the festival seeking to bolster its global presence with its first "A-list" accreditation by a prominent global organization of filmmakers.

This year's event will run through Oct. 15 in the southeastern South Korean city of Busan with 247 official selections from 59 nations, which marks the biggest slate since 2019, according to organizers. Of the total, 95 films will have their world premieres at BIFF.

It marks the first time the event is taking place after the International Federation of Film Producers Associations selected BIFF as one of its 17 A-list festivals, alongside prestigious film fests, such as Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also added BIFF to the list of six film fests where the top winner of the Busan Award will be eligible for submission to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

A seven-member jury, led by Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou, will choose the winners for the Busan Award among 14 films shortlisted for the Competition section that was first introduced last year.

Films nominated include those from South Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Taiwan and Uzbekistan.

For Korean film buffs, director Kim Jong-kwan's "The Table: Day and Night" will open the festival. July Chung's coming-of-age film "Dora" and "Still Shining," which marks veteran actor Kim Hye-ja's return to the big screen after nine years, are also films not to miss.

Korean filmmakers and actors will attend a range of events from open talks to "Actors' House" conversations with audiences, including director Lee Chang-dong and the cast of the Venice-winning "Possible Love," as well as Kim Go-eun, Kim Min-ha and Shin Min-a.

Also visiting Busan will be iconic filmmakers and actors from abroad, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Zhou Xun and Fan Bingbing. Renowned filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, known for his award-winning works "Gravity" (2013) and "Roma" (2018), will make his first-ever visit to the country.

As a film festival dedicated to highlighting Asian cinema, BIFF will present this year's Asian Filmmaker of Year award to Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The Camellia Award will go to Hong Kong director Ann Hui for her lifelong contributions to empowering women in the film industry. Both Yeoh and Hui will attend the event in person.

Alongside film screenings and events, the Asian Contents and Film Market for film investors and distributors will run from Saturday through Tuesday next week, according to organizers.