Police said Tuesday they have placed actor Yoo Hae-jin under protection following escalating threats over a film he starred in that has drawn intense backlash over alleged historical distortion.

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station has provided Yoo with a smartwatch and registered him on the emergency 112 system, while stepping up patrol around his residence, officials said. The measures, however, do not include assigning a dedicated officer to the actor.

A police official said protective measures can be taken if there are reasons to anticipate potential harm.

Yoo has faced criticism from conservatives over his role in "The Assassin(s)," a movie depicting the 1974 assassination of then first lady Yuk Young-su, wife of late former President Park Chung-hee.

Conservative groups are strongly criticizing the movie for allegedly implying Park's involvement in his wife's death, rather than the assassin, Moon Se-kwang, who was held accountable for the shooting.

Conservative civic groups have staged protests outside Yoo's home in northern Seoul, demanding the movie be pulled from theaters and calling for an apology from the actor, his co-stars and the production crew.

Protesters also demonstrated in front of the Burger King headquarters in central Seoul later in the day. Yoo had recently featured in advertisements for the franchise, but the company confirmed Tuesday it had terminated its short-term contract with the actor, saying it was unrelated to the film controversy.

Ko Beom-seok, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said the police will take stern action against threats targeting Yoo.

Ko's remarks followed Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young's call for the police to enhance safety measures for those involved in the film and take stern measures.

Earlier Tuesday, a civic group staged a rally in central Seoul, urging local companies to cancel their advertising contracts with Yoo. Another group of protesters gathered outside Hive Media Corp. to urge the production company to apologize to the public and Park's bereaved family members over the film's content.