Lead actor Yoo Hae-jin of the controversial film “The Assassin(s)” said he will take a firm stance against protesters who gathered outside his Seoul home over the weekend, his agency said Monday.

VAST Entertainment said it was taking the matter seriously. “We will take a firm stance against any actions that violate the actor’s privacy, threaten his safety or tarnish his reputation,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency added it was collecting relevant online posts and other materials and would take all necessary measures to protect Yoo’s rights and safety against illegal acts.

On Sunday, members of conservative civic groups held a protest near Yoo’s home in Seoul’s Seongbuk District, calling for the film to be pulled from theaters and demanding apologies from its cast and production team.

“The Assassin(s)” centers on the 1974 assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung-hee. Park survived the attack, while then-first lady Yuk Young-soo was killed.

An official investigation concluded that Mun Se-gwang, a Korean resident of Japan, acted alone under instructions linked to North Korea. The film, however, suggests possible complicity by government and intelligence officials — a depiction critics have condemned as historical distortion and defamation based on what they say are false claims.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young also spoke out against the protesters Monday.

In a message posted on his social media account, Chae called on police and other authorities to protect the film’s cast and crew and to strictly enforce the law against threats and intimidation.

“People are free to judge a film, but threats to the personal safety of its creators destroy democracy,” Chae wrote. “If criticism of a film goes so far as to bring protesters to an actor’s home, intrude on private life and threaten personal safety, it must not be tolerated.”

The minister said he had asked relevant authorities to take safety measures for those involved in the film and respond firmly to illegal acts, including threats and intimidation outside private residences.

Critics have flooded social media with malicious comments, calling for boycotts of products advertized by Yoo. They also demanded that companies cancel their advertising contracts with Yoo.

A coalition of 19 film organizations also issued a joint statement, Monday, echoing the minister’s concern.

“The judgement of a work belongs to audiences and society,” the coalition said. “No one’s daily life or safety should be threatened simply because they participated in a work or expressed an opinion,” the group said.

The growing backlash has already disrupted the film’s promotion schedule. Citing safety concerns, the production company canceled its planned participation at the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony and an outdoor photo session.

Meanwhile, the film remains no. 1 at the Korean box office and had surpassed 2 million admissions as of Monday.