Film guilds ask for healthy debate on 'The Assassin(s)' without targeting filmmakers

Major Korean filmmaking organizations have voiced deep concern over escalating personal attacks and safety threats targeting the cast and crew of "The Assassin(s)," calling for a rational dialogue that respects artistic freedom and protects creators from harassment.

On Friday night, the Producers Guild of Korea (PGK) and the Cinematographers Guild of Korea (CGK) issued separate statements as political controversy surrounding the historical thriller crossed the line into physical threats against those involved in its production.

"While historical events invite diverse interpretations, the current controversy has escalated beyond criticism of the work itself into direct threats against the production company, director, cast and crew," the PGK said.

"Exposing the personal details and family relationships of individuals who participated in a project, or exerting pressure on their normal activities, goes far beyond legitimate criticism and can never be justified."

The guild urged protesters to immediately refrain from making threats, defaming individuals and spreading unverified claims.

The CGK echoed similar concerns, stressing that historical movies are not meant to replace real history, but to help people think about it through film.

"If discussions about a movie go too far and attack individual creators and actors, it could discourage filmmakers from trying new stories in the future," the CGK said. "We ask audiences to treat this simply as a film first and show kindness to everyone who made it."

The statements came as tensions continue to grow over the movie directed by Hur Jin-ho. The film centers on the 1974 assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung-hee, which resulted in the fatal shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo.

While the movie has maintained its position at the top of the box office — drawing over 1.82 million viewers as of Thursday, ahead of "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" at 1.06 million — its fictional plot hinting that government officials were involved has caused major political conflict and a legal probe for defamation.

The situation grew more serious on Friday when a conservative activist group announced plans to hold daily protests in front of lead actor Yoo Hae-jin's home through the end of October.

Due to safety concerns, distributor Hive Media Corp. announced the same day that the cast and crew would cancel all scheduled appearances at next week's Busan International Film Festival.



