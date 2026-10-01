Tom Cruise returned to Korea for his 13th visit with a new film, “Digger,” that marks one of the Hollywood superstar’s most radical transformations in his five-decade career.

"Digger" follows Digger Rockwell, a stubborn billionaire whose drilling operations in a Greenland glacier cause a minor fracture that escalates into an unprecedented worldwide disaster.

In the movie, Cruise takes on a new look. Complete with grey hair, aging makeup and a notoriously quick-tempered personality, he plays a figure who plunges the world into chaos.

Expressing his joy at visiting Korea once again, the 64-year-old actor highlighted his deep connection with Korean fans.

"There are 13 visits to Korea. Fantastic. That's probably a Hollywood record. I love it," Cruise said. "I'm very excited to share a dinner with you all, and I just love coming here."

When asked what drew him to "Digger," Cruise emphasized his desire to work with world-class director and step into unfamiliar creative territory.

"Alejandro Iñárritu is definitely one of the greatest filmmakers in cinema history. He is an extraordinary artist," Cruise said. "This is a character that I had never read before, ever. I've never seen a character like Digger in any movie. So as an artist, I think it was a very beautiful film that I wanted to make."

The collaboration between Cruise and Iñárritu, best known for his Oscar-winning masterpieces "Birdman" and "The Revenant,” began years ago while Cruise was preparing for "Top Gun: Maverick."

Cruise said that every detail of “Digger,” from makeup to camera angles, was carefully crafted to add depth to the story.

"The makeup, our wardrobe person, our set designer, the models that were built, everything you're seeing in this film is practical. It's real. It's made by hand, and it has a purpose that gives you an emotion that you feel,” he said.

Addressing chatter regarding potential award recognition for his performance, Cruise maintained that his focus remains on connecting with audiences.

“What I dream of is the lasting nature of cinema, the lasting nature of a story," he said. "As far as Oscars and all of that, I make movies, and however people talk and what they want to say, it's always just a privilege to be able to make a film," Cruise said. "I make my movies for audiences.”

"Digger" also touches on the environment, greed and human mistakes. Cruise explained what he believes the movie is truly about.

"What draws my attention is human nature," Cruise said. "The beauty of the story is that it is timeless. I get to play a character that is so outrageous, and you look at the world; it is framed in a very modern fashion, but the story is timeless. It's as old as time, how human behavior is, and there are these characters in every echelon of life."

“Digger” will be released in Korean theaters Saturday.