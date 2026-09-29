Korean films on modern history walk line between fact, fiction

The controversy surrounding the historical thriller “The Assassin(s)” is the latest example of how Korean films depicting the country’s turbulent modern history can become flashpoints far beyond the cinema.

From military dictatorships and political assassinations to Cold War operations, filmmakers have repeatedly faced disputes over how far artistic license can stretch when stories involve real people and events.

Reactions have ranged from accusations of ideological bias and historical distortion to legal attempts to stop films from being shown.

One of the most notable cases involved “The President’s Last Bang,” director Im Sang-soo’s 2005 black comedy about the assassination of President Park Chung-hee by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-gyu, on Oct. 26, 1979.

Before its release, Park’s son Park Ji-man sought a court injunction to block the film, arguing that its depiction of his father damaged his reputation.

Unlike many later films inspired by actual political events, “The President’s Last Bang” used the real names of Park and other central figures.

Another legal dispute arose over “Silmido” (2003), a blockbuster about Unit 684, a secret military unit established in 1968 to train agents for a mission to assassinate then-North Korean leader Kim Il-sung.

Families of the real-life unit members sued the filmmakers for portraying them as death-row inmates and violent criminals, but the Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that the film was not defamatory.

Earlier this month, 23 years after its release, the film's distributor revised its opening disclaimer at the defense ministry’s request to state that most unit members were ordinary civilians, following appeals from their families.

A different type of controversy surrounded “Ode to My Father” (2014), one of Korea’s biggest box office hits.

Following one man through major episodes of South Korea’s postwar history, including the dispatch of Koreans to work in mines in West Germany and fight in the Vietnam War, the film was intended by director Yoon Je-kyoon as a tribute to the sacrifices of his parents’ generation.

But it became the subject of an ideological dispute, with critics arguing that its focus on personal sacrifice glossed over the authoritarianism and political repression that accompanied Korea’s rapid industrialization under Park's regime.

The debate later acquired another political dimension amid revelations that the conservative administration of Park Geun-hye, daughter of Park Chung-hee, attempted to influence the culture sector.

Films associated with Korea’s liberal political history have also stirred ideological debates.

“The Attorney” (2013) was inspired by former President Roh Moo-hyun’s early career as a lawyer and his involvement in a 1981 case in which students, teachers and others were detained and tortured under the government of military strongman Chun Doo-hwan.

Although the film fictionalized its central character rather than using Roh’s name, its release generated heated political debate, with reactions often divided along ideological lines.

“12.12: The Day” (2023), a blockbuster depicting the military coup led by Chun on Dec. 12, 1979, took another approach to the risks of dramatizing recent history.

The movie used fictional names for its major real-life figures: Chun became the fictional Gen. Chun Doo-gwang, while other recognizable political and military figures were similarly renamed.

Director Kim Sung-su said the changes reflected his decision to interpret the actual event through fiction rather than reproduce it as a documentary account.

The film nevertheless left little doubt about the historical figures and events on which its characters and story were based.