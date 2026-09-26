Korean film 'The Assassin(s)' tops 1 million admissions 3 days after debut

The Korean historical thriller "The Assassins(s)" surpassed 1 million admissions in Korea on Saturday, three days after its release, its distributor said.

The film, starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, amassed 1.05 million admissions as of Saturday morning, after it debuted Wednesday, according to Hive Media Corp.

The movie topped the box office in Korea for the third straight day Friday.

Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film was inspired by the 1974 assassination attempt on then Korean President Park Chung-hee, which resulted in the death of the first lady. The shooting remains one of the most shocking events in the country's tumultuous modern history.