'The Intern' Korean remake tests legacy of beloved original hit

The Korean remake of "The Intern" claimed the top spot at the local box office, becoming the first domestic film in 50 days to reach No. 1 by dethroning a long-running foreign hit.

Released 11 years after the original, the remake drew immediate attention, offering a welcome sense of familiarity to returning fans while appealing to new viewers with its warm emotional tone. However, adapting a polished and widely loved classic carries the weight of high expectations, inviting more measured reviews as inevitable comparisons emerge.

Released on Sept. 16, the film held the top position for two consecutive days, ending the weekslong run of "The Odyssey." Early audience response has been positive, generating a 95 percent score on the CGV Golden Egg Index and a 9.0 audience rating at Lotte Cinema.

The story explores the office life that unfolds when Gi-ho, an intern with 37 years of professional experience, joins a fashion startup led by Seon-woo, a CEO who rapidly emerged as a breakout entrepreneur just three years after launching. The film was directed by Kim Do-young, known for "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" and "Once We Were Us."

The remake preserves the warm emotional foundation of the original. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2015 hit starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The story of Ben, an experienced 70-year-old intern, and Jules, a passionate 30-year-old CEO, resonated across generations. The movie grossed more than five times its production budget worldwide and drew 3.61 million admissions in Korea, where it remains an enduring favorite.

The Korean adaptation explores the rewards, frustrations and uncertainties of working life familiar to many office workers. It infuses this foundation with distinct local context, strengthening its identity as a "K-office" drama. By reflecting Korean workplace culture and intergenerational relationships, the film uses the contrasting performances of actors Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee to bring fresh depth to the characters, creating an atmosphere independent of the original.

Despite changes in setting and character variations, the original's reputation makes direct comparisons unavoidable. Adapting a proven story guarantees initial attention, but it also raises audience expectations and invites close scrutiny. Reviews remain divided on whether the remake's localized changes are convincing and whether it offers a fresh take on the original's appeal. This represents both the primary advantage and the inherent limitation of the project.

"Because the original enjoyed immense popularity, we began with a heavy burden, but we joined forces with the mindset of expressing it in our own way," lead actor Choi Min-sik said.

He acknowledged the pressure of recreating a beloved story while framing reinterpretation as the essence of creative work. The question surrounding the film is whether the original's massive popularity will serve as an asset or become a hurdle the remake must overcome.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.